Form.io Introduces the Universal Agent Gateway (UAG) for Enterprise AI Adoption

Transforming how developers build, standardize, and scale agentic workflows.

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentic AI is here, and AI-powered technologies have the promise to power the world. However, software developers continue to wrestle with significant new challenges that come with them. Among these is providing context for agents for complex processes, while maintaining data security, keeping humans-in-the-loop, and enabling data integration with existing systems.

Universal Agent Gateway (UAG) by Form.io

The effort to train and re-train agents over time–while providing predictability, traceability, and trust between humans and agents–is frequently a major obstacle, yielding significant increases to cost and time to market.

Created as an extension of Form.io's proven JSON-driven Form and API platform, the UAG (Universal Agent Gateway) is a breakthrough open source offering that connects Agents, existing systems, and humans-in-the-loop, by leveraging JSON powered Forms, MCP and Form.io's extensible Actions.

Key differentiating features and capabilities:

Define and dynamically update Context for Agents using the same drag and drop form builder that is used to create human-in-the-loop UIs

Maintain Enterprise Data Security through a self-hosted platform solution

Provide Open Source extensibility to connect Agentic workflows to any existing system

Extend RBAC to Agents leveraging existing Auth systems for secure retrieval and routing of data

According to Form.io Co-founder and CTO Travis Tidwell, "UAG's JSON-driven architecture delivers the context, constraints, and data pathways AI Agents need. With authenticated data retrieval, governed actions, and a configurable MCP Server, development teams get what they need—and open source lets them build highly customized solutions."

"Form.io sets the standard for secure, scalable form and data workflows, trusted by enterprises worldwide," added Heather Hornor, COO. "The UAG builds directly on that foundation to make AI operationally practical. The UAG enables agentic process automation with seamless integration with existing systems—so enterprises can turn AI from a promising experiment into a scalable, trusted part of day-to-day operations."

Gary Wetzel, CEO and Co-founder adds, "Form.io is entering an exciting phase of innovation and growth. We see market applications for UAG across a wide range of demanding business verticals including Government, Healthcare, Fintech, and Insurance. The UAG will play an important role with how organizations approach software development to enable Enterprise AI adoption."

About Form.io

Founded in 2015, Form.io has spent ten years empowering enterprises to simplify and secure data collection, streamline workflows, and turn complex business processes into practical, repeatable solutions.

To learn more about Form.io and the Universal Agent Gateway (UAG), visit form.io/uag.

