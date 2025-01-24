FORMLESS ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITIONS AS IT PREPARES FOR MAJOR GROWTH IN 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Formless, Inc., a pioneer in decentralized distribution and payments technology, is excited to announce strategic leadership transitions as it positions itself for a breakthrough year in 2025.

Jason Martin, Co-Founder and former COO, has been named CEO, succeeding Founder Brandon Thorpe, who will transition to the role of CTO.

"Brandon's visionary leadership has been instrumental in shaping Formless's foundation," said Martin. "As we enter this next phase, I am honored to lead the company toward growing our customer base, scaling our services, and delivering on our mission to revolutionize the distribution of intellectual property such as music and e-commerce payments with decentralized technology."

Brandon shared his enthusiasm for the transition, stating: "Formless is embarking on a new chapter, and I have unwavering confidence in Jason's ability to elevate our mission to new heights. As we move forward, I am eager to focus on driving critical technical initiatives, strengthening community engagement, and championing the expansion of our decentralized technology and network."

Under Jason's leadership, Formless will focus on:

Customer Growth : Accelerating user acquisition and retention.

: Accelerating user acquisition and retention. Product Evolution : Enhancing network capabilities with Base implementation, USDC support, and real-time payments from streaming and commerce revenue.

: Enhancing network capabilities with Base implementation, USDC support, and real-time payments from streaming and commerce revenue. Ecosystem Expansion: Introducing a network token that enables creators and users to actively participate as co-owners of the network.

As part of the leadership transitions, Bixia Mac has been promoted from CFO to COO. This promotion reflects her pivotal contributions to strengthening the company's financial foundation and operational efficiency. In her expanded role, Bixia will oversee operations and finance while spearheading strategic initiatives to support Formless's growth trajectory.

"As we grow, our mission remains the same: empowering creators, consumers, and businesses through technology that fosters transparency and collaboration," Jason added.

Formless is poised for a transformative year, with upcoming announcements on partnerships and ecosystem incentives.

About FORMLESS

Formless is the company responsible for building the SHARE Protocol and developing the core technology, tools, and applications that power its ecosystem. As the driving force behind these innovations, Formless focuses on enabling creators and consumers to interact more effectively with intellectual property.

