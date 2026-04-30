Formosa Pharmaceuticals and Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI) Partner to Advance Novel Ophthalmic Formulations for Corneal Diseases

SINGAPORE and TAIPEI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Formosa", 6838.TW) and the Singapore Eye Research Institute ("SERI") are pleased to announce a strategic research collaboration to develop next-generation ophthalmic formulations. This partnership will leverage Formosa's proprietary APNT® (Active Pharmaceutical (ingredient) Nanoparticle Technology) and SERI's world-class clinical research expertise, led by renowned Clinician Scientist, Associate Professor Yu-Chi Liu, MD, PhD.

The collaboration aims to address significant unmet needs in the treatment of corneal and ocular surface diseases. By combining innovative and clinically validated drug delivery platforms with deep clinical insights, the joint effort seeks to enhance the efficacy, bioavailability, and safety of topical ocular therapies, bringing new therapies to clinical practice.

Synergy of Innovation and Clinical Excellence

A/Prof Yu-Chi Liu, clinician scientist at Singapore National Eye Center and Principal Investigator at SERI, brings extensive experience in corneal neuropathy and translational medicine to the collaboration. Her recent work in diabetic keratopathy and ocular surface inflammation will be pivotal in guiding the development of formulations targeting complex anterior segment conditions.

"Collaborating with Formosa Pharmaceuticals allows us to bridge the gap between benchside innovation and bedside application," said A/Prof. Yu-Chi Liu. "Our goal is to utilize advanced formulation technologies like APNT to create treatments that are not only more effective but also less burdensome for patients suffering from ocular conditions."

Leveraging APNT® Technology Formosa Pharmaceuticals' APNT® platform specializes in reducing the particle size of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to stable, uniform nanoparticles. This technology is a hallmark of Formosa's development pipeline, offering a powerful solution for improving the delivery of poorly soluble drugs to the target tissues and organs.

"We are honored to work alongside Professor Liu and her distinguished team at SERI," said Erick Co, President & CEO of Formosa Pharmaceuticals. "Initial efforts have confirmed compatibility of APNT and SERI's research models and prompt us to extend our partnership. SERI's reputation for excellence in vision research, backed by their comprehensive capabilities and facilities, are unparalleled. Together, we are excited to translate the research findings into better clinical outcomes."

About Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Formosa Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on areas of unmet medical need, primarily in ophthalmology and oncology. The company's proprietary APNT® technology provides a streamlined pathway for the formulation of poorly soluble drugs, enhancing their therapeutic potential. Validated by the US FDA approval of BYQLOVI™, a novel corticosteroid suspension for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ocular surgery, APNT® has applicability to all topical administration routes, as well as oral and respiratory modes. For more information, visit www.formosapharma.com.

About Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI)

Established in 1997, SERI is Singapore's national institute for ophthalmic and vision research. SERI's mission is to conduct high-impact eye research with the aim of preventing blindness and low vision. It is the research arm of the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) and a key partner in the SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre. For more information, visit https://www.snec.com.sg/

SOURCE Formosa Pharmaceuticals Inc.,