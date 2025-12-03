Formosa Pharmaceuticals Announces Licensing Agreement with Rxilient, for Commercialization of Clobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Suspension for the Treatment of Inflammation and Pain Following Ocular Surgery

TAIPEI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan-based Formosa Pharmaceuticals ("Formosa", 6838.TW) announced today that the company has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Rxilient Medical Pte. Ltd. ("Rxilient"), for exclusive rights to the commercialization of clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05% (APP13007), a patented innovative medicine currently indicated for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery in key ASEAN regions, including Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. Rxilient, with growing presence in Southeast Asia regions and Middle East and North Africa regions, strives to be the partner-of-choice for innovative ophthalmic products. The licensing agreement includes upfront, regulatory milestones, and sales milestones.

APP13007's active ingredient is the superpotent corticosteroid, clobetasol propionate, and is derived from Formosa Pharma's proprietary APNT® nanoparticle formulation platform. The novel formulation, approved by the US FDA in 2024, enables a convenient and straightforward dosing regimen (twice daily for 14 days) while providing rapid and sustained relief of inflammation and pain. In a US survey of 100 ophthalmic surgeons, rapid resolution of pain (~80% pain-free four days post-surgery) and low incidence of adverse events (<2%) were highlighted as key drivers to prescribing APP13007. The licensing territory is estimated to have over 1 million ocular surgeries annually with anticipated YOY growth.

"We are pleased to establish this partnership with Rxilient, a prominent and growing regional corporation with global experience. We are confident that Rxilient's foundation, network, and commitment to innovative medicines will bring APP13007 to patients recovering from ocular surgery," said Erick Co, President and CEO of Formosa Pharmaceuticals.

"At Rxilient, we strive to offer high-quality therapies to patients in our region to serve their unmet needs. We are pleased to partner with Formosa and bring APP13007 to our markets and provide solutions to patients recovering from ocular surgery," said Lawrence He, CEO, Rxilient.

About Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (6838.TW) is a clinical stage biotechnology company with primary focus in the areas of ophthalmology and oncology. The company's proprietary nanoparticle formulation technology (APNT®), through which APP13007 was developed, improves the dissolution and bioavailability of APIs for topical, oral, and inhaler administration. Resulting formulations have high uniformity, purity, and stability, thereby allowing the utilization of poorly soluble or extremely potent drug agents which otherwise may face insurmountable challenges in delivery and penetration to target tissues. For more details about Formosa Pharma and APNT®, visit www.formosapharma.com.

About Rxilient

Rxilient is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the emerging markets with commercial operations in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and Middle East and North Africa regions. With a focus in ophthalmology, oncology, immunology and internal medicine, Rxilient strive to transform lives through connecting global innovation to local patients. For more details about Rxilient, visit https://www.rxilient.com.

