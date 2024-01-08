Formovie Technology Announces Next-Generation Projectors at CES 2024: A Must-See for Tech Enthusiasts

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Formovie Technology, the leading brand in laser TV and smart projectors, is excited to showcase its latest range of products at CES 2024 from January 9 to January 12. The brand will be at booth LVCC#22119, where it will display its flagship product, the Formovie Theatre projector and announce its next-generation projectors for the rest of 2024.

Formovie THEATER 4K Projector

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the immersive quality of several Formovie projectors, including the Formovie 4K Triple-Laser UST Projector Theatre, the Formovie 4K UHD Projector V10 (winner of the CES 2023 Innovation Award), the Formovie Laser Projector S5, the Formovie V1 Ultra, the Formovie R1 Nano, the Formovie X1, and S5 Rolling and X5 4K Laser projectors.

Formovie Technology will also display its independent brand, Xming, which offers two native Netflix and Google TV-certified LCD projectors: Xming Page One and Xming Episode One. In addition, the Xming V1 has a top-light engine that delivers 800 CVIA lumens.

The Formovie Theatre is the flagship triple-laser TV, featuring the latest ALPD RGB+ triple-laser technology and a custom-designed sound system by Bowers & Wilkins. With 4K UST projection and Dolby Vision, it delivers superb picture and sound performance, creating an immersive and cinematic experience.

Recently honored with the CES 2023 Innovation Award, the Formovie V10 is an ideal projector for gaming with its 240Hz ultra-high refresh rate and 12ms low latency. It also delivers a stunning viewing experience with 2500 ANSI Lumens and real 4K resolution. With Dolby surround sound and sleek design, it is adaptable to different home styles.

The Formovie S5 is a slim, compact projector that uses ALPD laser display technology to provide a brighter image with 1100 ANSI Lumens. Partnered with world-class audio brand Denon, it also features a professional sound system. With multiple intelligent automation and the FengOS, it is also easy to use.

The Formovie V1 Ultra is the first LCD Panel 4K projector. Formovie also offers the S5 Rolling and X5 laser projectors. The S5 Rolling integrates the Formovie S5 with a concept of a square cradle stand, allowing users to show high-quality video anywhere. It's easy to control the projector and enjoy the Denon sound effect by pressing the buttons on the stand while wirelessly charging their phones. The X5 is another excellent 4K laser projector, integrated with Denon sound effects, ALPD Laser technology, and 4K resolution.

Formovie Technology , a joint venture of Appotronics Corporation and Xiaomi Technology, is known for its latest product line, which showcases innovative laser technology, exceptional sound quality, and image clarity. Attendees of the upcoming event are encouraged to visit booth LVCC#22119, located at CES 2024, to experience their products in person and be surprised by what they offer.

About Formovie Technology

Formovie Technology is a Mi ecosystem company jointly established by Appotronics Corporation and Xiaomi Technology, and is also the global leading brand of Laser TVs and smart projectors. Formovie uses the ALPD® laser display technology, which is usually used in the cinema laser projection, and is committed to creating large-screen laser projection products with unique brand characteristics that integrate entertainment and smart life for consumers.

SOURCE Formovie Technology