FormsPal Reveals Unsettling COVID-Driven Divorce Statistics in the U.S.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A team at Formspal.com, a website dedicated to free legal forms, has been compiling data concerning marriage and divorce patterns in the U.S. affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for more than two years.

The approach adopted by FormsPal to discover the ongoing tendencies in marriage and divorce patterns was to (anonymously) gather and assess the data from users creating Divorce Settlement Agreements on the website.

"As we can see from our stats, this year, the divorce figures have been significantly on the rise. The trend that started back in 2020 is still alive and kicking. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to be fully assessed and alleviated," one of the FormsPal co-founders, Mike Chappell, updates with insider confidence.

What FormsPal Discovered

Based on the analysis of over 2000 Divorce Settlement Agreement forms, the FormsPal team has managed to acquire interesting insights into the divorce situation in the U.S.:

Nearly 53% of the divorcing parties carry an insurance policy that amounts to $421,375 , compared to 2020 with 48% and an average amount of $380,934 , respectively.

, compared to 2020 with 48% and an average amount of , respectively. At least 60% of the divorced have been married for no more than a year, compared to 55% in 2020.

The southern-state marriages have been hit the hardest: especially Mississippi , Oklahoma , and Arkansas , where the divorce rates are uniformly higher than in other regions of the US.

, , and , where the divorce rates are uniformly higher than in other regions of the US. Compared to 2020, the COVID-19 crisis has triggered a nearly 21% increase in divorce agreements initiated by couples in 2021.

In 2021, around 7% of divorcing Americans have been unable to withstand even a month of marriage.

