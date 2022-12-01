Formtek, Inc. Announces Board of Director Appointments

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formtek, Inc. announces changes in the composition of its Board of Director:

Gary P. Mann transitioned to Chairman Emeritus

transitioned to Chairman Emeritus Fredrick Whitridge Jr. appointed to non-executive Chairman of the Board

appointed to non-executive Chairman of the Board Brett B. Lambert appointed to the Board of Directors

Gary P. Mann has served as Chairman of Formtek's Board from 2002 to 2022. During his career, Mr. Mann's experience and leadership have been focused within the information technology sector. He has served in an executive capacity within several industry leading organizations including CSC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and SAIC. Mr. Mann has been responsible for creating shareholder value through profitability and growth of Formtek's business, and was the company's CEO from 2002 to 2016. As a continuing shareholder, Mr. Mann will serve as the company's Chairman Emeritus and provide consulting support to the executive officers on pressing company business matters on an as-needed and as-requested basis.

Fred Whitridge Jr. has been a Formtek board member since 2002. Mr. Whitridge is also currently the Chairman and CEO of the Evergreen Slate Co. Inc., one of the largest slate roofing products companies in the United States. Evergreen Slate sources from company-owned quarries and select other domestic and international quarries. He is the president and founder of Archipelago Corporation, which has been in the business of investing in other companies and providing merger and acquisition services since 1993. He is also the Chairman of Harding Energy, a rechargeable battery company. From October 1993 to June 1995, Mr. Whitridge raised capital, formed a partnership, and served as General Partner of Orcas LP, which acquired a 21% stake in NYSE-listed Amdura Corporation. He served as Chairman of Amdura from December 1, 1994, until sale of the company to FKI plc in May 1995. He has also has worked for the Wallenberg holding company, Investor AB, and for Timothy Mellon's railroad holding company, Guilford Transportation.

Brett B. Lambert is the Managing Director of The Densmore Group, LLC, a national security and intelligence consultancy. From 2015-2019, he served as Vice President of Corporate Strategy for Northrop Grumman, where his duties for the CEO included development and execution of issues relating to overall corporate strategy, organization, M&A, strategic partnerships, and new market expansion. Prior to joining Northrop Grumman, Mr. Lambert was an Executive-in-Residence with Renaissance Strategic Advisors, a Senior Fellow at the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), and served on several corporate and SSA boards involved in national security and intelligence. He also was appointed by the Secretary of Defense to serve on the Department's Reserve Forces Policy Board from 2016-2020.

Mr. Lambert is currently a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a Senior Associate (non-resident) at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Chairman of the Board of the Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Institute (ARM) led by Carnegie Mellon University, and is a board member and co-chairman of the Japan / US Technology Forum of the Henry L. Stimson Center. He is Advisory Board member of Enlightenment Capital and Managing Partner of Sapient Machines. Mr. Lambert also serves on the board of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) and co-chairs their effort to examine demands for future supply chain security for advanced systems. He also serves on Dean's Advisory Council for Kansas State University Polytechnic. In 2019 he was appointed to the Board of Advisors of Ginkgo Bioworks, a leading firm in synthetic biology located in Boston and in 2020 was appointed to the Board of Directors of British Telcom Federal and MBDA USA. In 2021 he was elected to the Proxy Board of Sparton, an Elbit USA company and the Advisory Board of Fairbanks Morse Defense. In 2022 he was appointed to the SCA Board of Robotic Research, a Softbank UK invested company. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Edgyees US.

In 2009 Mr. Lambert was appointed by President Obama as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy, a position he held through 2013. In 2011 he was awarded the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service and in 2013 he was awarded the Secretary of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, the highest award from the Secretary available to a non-career civilian.

The remaining Formtek board members are Dr. Barry M. Blechman and Mr. Dennis M. Scanlon.

Dr. Blechman is co-founder and a Distinguished Fellow of the Stimson Center. He served as chairman of Stimson's Board from 1989 to 2007 and returned to the Board in 2014. Dr. Blechman also founded DFI International Inc., a research consultancy, in 1984, and served as its CEO until the company's sale in 2007.

Dr. Blechman has more than fifty years of distinguished service in national security in both the public and private sectors. Blechman has worked in the Departments of State and Defense, and at the Office of Management and Budget. During the Carter Administration, he was appointed by the President and confirmed by the Congress as assistant director of the US Arms Control and Disarmament Agency. At various times during his career, he has been associated with the Brookings Institution, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Center for Naval Analyses, and the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Dr. Blechman holds a PhD in international relations from Georgetown University, has taught at several universities, and has written or edited more than 20 books and nearly 200 articles, op-eds, and blog posts on national security issues. His latest book, "Military Coercion and US Foreign Policy," co-authored with Melanie Sisson and James Siebens, published by Routledge in May 2020.

Mr. Dennis M. Scanlon is an employee of Formtek, Inc. and responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company. He has been a board member since 2009 and Chief Executive Officer since 2016. He is also the company's President. Mr. Scanlon's experience and leadership are derived from a forty-year career in the engineering and computer software industry with an emphasis in enterprise software technology solutions and engineering data management. He has worked for organizations including Impell Corporation, Combustion Engineering, and Lockheed Martin.

About Formtek®: For over two decades, Formtek has been providing mission-critical IT software and services to some of the most demanding engineering, manufacturing, aerospace, industrial, and technical organizations in the world. We build products and solutions for content management platforms that are open and adaptable to complex IT environments, including Formtek | Orion Content Repository Services and the Alfresco® Digital Business Platform. Our software application solutions include the Formtek Engineering Data Management (EDM) Solution for Alfresco. To learn more, visit www.formtek.com.

