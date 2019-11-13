Formtran Recognized for Innovation in Digital Intelligence

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Several hundred business and IT leaders gathered at the ABBYY Content IQ Summit Nashville October 24-25th to learn about the latest solutions that provide the digital workforce with the cognitive skills to understand enterprise content and processes. The conference received attention from national media including Forbes and ComputerWeekly .

During the conference, ABBYY's top partners were recognized for their leadership, innovation and market influence using ABBYY Digital IQ solutions to make digital workers smarter and more manageable, and to help organizations make more intelligent business decisions faster.



"ABBYY partners and resellers are helping customers accelerate their digital transformation journey by solving critical business problems associated with the mounds of content organizations have trapped within their business processes. They are experts with the latest AI enabling technologies such as robotic process automation, content IQ skills and process intelligence, and optimize them within various intelligent automation platforms," stated Markus Pichler, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at ABBYY. "We congratulate all winners for their innovation and value they are delivering to customers' operations and end-user experiences."

Formtran received the 2019 award for "Digital Transformation Excellence". In particular, Formtran was recognized for integrating Abbyy OCR (optical character recognition) and UiPath RPA (robotic process automation) together for several large enterprise customers.



About Formtran

Formtran is an Abbyy OCR and UiPath RPA partner specializing in integrating document and robot automation solutions. Since 2003, Formtran solutions have been used by hundreds of enterprises in finance, insurance, transportation, healthcare and other industries. Over 50 million documents per year are processed with Formtran solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.formtran.com/ .



About ABBYY

Abbyy is a global leader in Digital IQ for the enterprise, creating a new class of AI technologies that provide digital workforce the skills to understand enterprise content and processes. For more information, please visit www.abbyy.com/company.



