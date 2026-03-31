FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX ANNOUNCES ON-SALE TICKET TIMELINE AND TICKET OPTIONS FOR 2026 RACE, NOV. 19-21

Fans Can Still Secure Priority Access to Tickets and Waived Fees by Placing a Deposit Now Through April 30

American Express® Card Members Receive Access to Amex Presale Tickets™ Beginning Tuesday, May 5 at 8 a.m. PDT (while supplies last, terms apply)

Public On-Sale Begins Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m. PDT

Ticket Prices Start at $50 for Single-Day General Admission and $492 for Three-Day General Admission in Flamingo Zone by Caesars Rewards®

Flexible Payment Plans Will Be Available Through September 15

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LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX has unveiled ticket details for its highly anticipated 2026 race weekend, set for November 19-21. Following a sold-out 2025 race, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is building on its success by reintroducing fan-favorite ticket options and fan zones that capture the energy of the event. Interested guests can secure the year's lowest prices on F1LasVegasGP.com when public sales open Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m. PDT.

"The first three years of the Las Vegas Grand Prix have been a vital period of growth and evolution," said Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "This timeframe allowed us to rigorously test our concepts, learning exactly what resonates with our fans, and just as importantly, what doesn't. Today, we have a clearer picture than ever of the experiences our fans are looking for. As we build on this momentum, we remain committed to delivering a world-class event that is accessible and unforgettable."

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit® remains one of the most competitive tracks on the calendar, with a track record of 181 overtakes, top speeds exceeding 225 miles per hour and tactical challenges at every turn. The 2026 event will elevate the fan experience with more on-track action, including the return of the F1 ACADEMY™. The all-female series will conclude on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit®, remaining as the first single-seater support series to race on the streets of the biggest stage in motorsport. Fans can also look forward to A-list musical performances, interactive fan activations, premium hospitality and an expanded array of food and beverage options, all to be announced at a later date.

For the 2026 race, single-day tickets start at $50 and three-day tickets start at $492 including taxes and fees for Flamingo General Admission. As the Official Payments Partner of F1®, American Express is offering Card Members access to an exclusive 48-hour presale for all three-day tickets starting Tuesday, May 5 at 8 a.m. PDT (while supplies last, terms apply).

Click here for a detailed overview of each experience.

Ticketed experiences with vantage points across the Las Vegas Strip Circuit® include:

General Admission (Three-Day Tickets and Select Single-Day Options): Standing-room-only ticket options around the circuit featuring first-come, first-served viewing platforms, interactive fan activations, live entertainment and a variety of food and beverage options available for purchase.

T-Mobile General Admission (starting at $809 including taxes and fees)

(starting at $809 including taxes and fees) Flamingo General Admission Three-Day Tickets (starting at $492 including taxes and fees) Single-Day Tickets Practice (Thursday, Nov. 19): starting at $50 including taxes and fees Qualifying (Friday, Nov. 20): starting at $99 including taxes and fees Grand Prix (Saturday, Nov. 21): starting at $393 including taxes and fees



Grandstands (Three-Day Tickets): Assigned grandstand seating with trackside views, engaging fan experiences, live entertainment and a variety of food and beverage options available for purchase.

Heineken ® Silver Main Grandstand (starting at $2,051 including taxes and fees)

® (starting at $2,051 including taxes and fees) T-Mobile Grandstands (starting at $1,445 including taxes and fees)

(starting at $1,445 including taxes and fees) Turn 3 Grandstand (starting at $1,329 including taxes and fees)

(starting at $1,329 including taxes and fees) West Harmon Grandstand (starting at $1,012 including taxes and fees)

(starting at $1,012 including taxes and fees) Heineken® Grandstands (starting at $925 including taxes and fees)

Hospitality (Three-Day Tickets): Las Vegas Grand Prix hospitality spaces feature premier trackside views, in-suite entertainment, all-inclusive premium food and beverage offerings, a dedicated service manager for assistance year-round and access to F1 activations and entertainment within the fan zones.

Luxury Hospitality:

Gordon Ramsay at F1® Garage (starting at $28,885 including taxes and fees)

(starting at $28,885 including taxes and fees)

Wynn Grid Club (starting at $25,997 including taxes and fees)

(starting at $25,997 including taxes and fees)

Trackside Tavern at Paddock Club™ Rooftop (starting at $10,902 including taxes and fees)

(starting at $10,902 including taxes and fees)

Bellagio Fountain Club (starting at $8,400 including taxes and fees)

(starting at $8,400 including taxes and fees) Club Hospitality:

Skybox with Heineken ® Silver Main Grandstand (starting at $8,377 including taxes and fees)

® (starting at $8,377 including taxes and fees)

Turn 3 Club (starting at $5,489 including taxes and fees)

(starting at $5,489 including taxes and fees)

Club Paris (starting at $2,542 including taxes and fees)

(starting at $2,542 including taxes and fees)

HGV Clubhouse (starting at $ 3,728 including taxes and fees)

*Private suites are available upon request. Designed for a minimum of 50 people, each suite offers a semi-customizable space with a trackside terrace for premier viewing opportunities.

Grand Prix™ Trio (starting at $3,178 including taxes and fees): Returning for 2026, the Grand Prix™ Trio offers three distinct Las Vegas Grand Prix experiences from three different vantage points along the Las Vegas Strip Circuit®. With viewing from the Heineken® Grandstands, Turn 3 Grandstand, and an elevated Skybox hospitality experience, each night of race weekend will feature a completely new perspective.

Tickets will be available for purchase on www.f1lasvegasgp.com. Flexible payment plans will be available through September 15. Fans can still secure priority access to tickets and waived fees by placing a deposit now through April 30.

Additional single-day tickets will be available to purchase at a later date with more details to be announced in the coming months.

SOURCE FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX