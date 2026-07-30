FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX ANNOUNCES SINGLE-DAY TICKETS, 100 DAYS TO RACE DAY CELEBRATION AND $100k FOR 100 DAYS COMMUNITY GIVEAWAY

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LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is accelerating toward race weekend with the launch of single-day tickets for the 2026 event on Aug. 13, including new single-day hospitality options, a community-wide 100 Days to Race Day Celebration at Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas on Aug. 15 and the 100k for 100 Days Giveaway, which will award $100,000 to five Southern Nevada nonprofits.

"The 100 Days to Race Day countdown has become a special tradition for our community and a milestone that signals race week is right around the corner," said Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., "As we introduce new single-day ticket options and open sales to the public, we're excited to give more fans opportunities to experience Formula 1 in Las Vegas. Whether joining us at Grand Prix Plaza in August or trackside in November, fans can expect the energy, entertainment and spectacle that make this event unlike any other."

Single-Day Tickets

Fans will have more flexibility than ever to experience the race in 2026, with single-day General Admission, Grandstand and – for the first time – select hospitality ticket options available throughout the weekend. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. PDT.

American Express – Official Partner of F1®– is providing its Card Members with access to Amex Presale Tickets beginning on Aug. 11 at 8 a.m. PDT through Aug. 13 at 8 a.m. PDT, while supplies last. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across select arts, theater, sports and music events through Amex Experiences™.

The 2026 single-day race tickets will start at $81 including taxes and fees and feature access to live entertainment, interactive fan activations and more.

Click here for a detailed overview of each ticket product.

Single-day ticket options include:

General Admission (Single-day tickets start at $81, including taxes and fees, for Thursday admission): Standing room-only ticket options around the circuit featuring first-come, first-served viewing platforms, interactive fan activations, live entertainment and food and beverage available for purchase. T-Mobile General Admission: Single-day tickets start at $81, including taxes and fees. Flamingo Zone General Admission (SOLD OUT): Earlier this year, Las Vegas Grand Prix launched its lowest-priced ticket offering to date with $50 single-day Flamingo Zone by Caesars Rewards tickets. Both three-day and single-day Flamingo General Admission tickets are now sold out.

(Single-day tickets start at $81, including taxes and fees, for Thursday admission): Standing room-only ticket options around the circuit featuring first-come, first-served viewing platforms, interactive fan activations, live entertainment and food and beverage available for purchase. Grandstands (Single-day tickets start at $102, including taxes and fees, for Thursday admission): Assigned grandstand seating with trackside views, engaging fan experiences, live entertainment and food and beverage available for purchase.

West Harmon Grandstand: Single-day tickets start at $102, including taxes and fees. Heineken ® Grandstands : Single-day tickets start at $102, including taxes and fees. T-Mobile Grandstands: Single-day tickets start at $145, including taxes and fees. Turn 3 Grandstand: Single-day tickets start at $147, including taxes and fees. Heineken ® Silver Main Grandstand: Single-day tickets start at $206, including taxes and fees.

(Single-day tickets start at $102, including taxes and fees, for Thursday admission): Assigned grandstand seating with trackside views, engaging fan experiences, live entertainment and food and beverage available for purchase. Hospitality (Single-day tickets start at $382, including taxes and fees, for Thursday admission): New for 2026, fans can purchase select hospitality experiences as single-day tickets, creating an opportunity to enjoy premium trackside views, in-suite entertainment, all-inclusive food and beverage offerings without committing to a three-day ticket.

Club Paris: Single-day tickets start at $382, including taxes and fees. Turn 3 Club: Single-day tickets start at $824, including taxes and fees. Skybox with Heineken ® Silver Main Grandstand: Single-day tickets start at $1,257 including taxes and fees. Trackside Tavern at Paddock Club™ Rooftop: Single-day tickets start at $1,636, including taxes and fees. Wynn Grid Club: Single-day tickets start at $3,900, including taxes and fees.

(Single-day tickets start at $382, including taxes and fees, for Thursday admission): New for 2026, fans can purchase select hospitality experiences as single-day tickets, creating an opportunity to enjoy premium trackside views, in-suite entertainment, all-inclusive food and beverage offerings without committing to a three-day ticket.

For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.

100 Days to Race Day Celebration at Grand Prix Plaza

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will continue the countdown to race weekend on Saturday, Aug. 15, with a free community celebration at Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas. From 7 to 10 p.m., fans can enjoy a car show, interactive activations, special guest appearances, giveaways and more as Las Vegas marks 100 days until lights out.

Reserve your free tickets for the 100 Days to Race Day Celebration here.

During the 100 Days to Race Day Celebration, visitors can enjoy:

100 Free Tickets to F1 ® X: The first 100 guests through the gates will receive a complimentary ticket to F1 ® X, redeemable throughout the remainder of Grand Prix Plaza's 2026 season.

The first 100 guests through the gates will receive a complimentary ticket to F1 X, redeemable throughout the remainder of Grand Prix Plaza's 2026 season. Slot Machine Spin-to-Win Activation: Guests can try a larger-than-life, 15-foot interactive slot machine where every spin is a win. Each guest will receive one complimentary spin for the chance to win prizes ranging from merchandise and giveaways to F1 ® X and F1 ® DRIVE tickets, as well as single-day and three-day race tickets.

Guests can try a larger-than-life, 15-foot interactive slot machine where every spin is a win. Each guest will receive one complimentary spin for the chance to win prizes ranging from merchandise and giveaways to F1 X and F1 DRIVE tickets, as well as single-day and three-day race tickets. F1 ACADEMY ™ Driver Meet-and-Greet: Fans will have the opportunity to meet F1 ACADEMY™ driver Ava Dobson, driver of the American Express livery, during meet-and-greet sessions throughout the event before she takes to the streets of Las Vegas to compete in November.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet F1 ACADEMY™ driver Ava Dobson, driver of the American Express livery, during meet-and-greet sessions throughout the event before she takes to the streets of Las Vegas to compete in November. 100 Nights Until Lights Out Car Show: Las Vegas Car Meets will once again take over Grand Prix Plaza with a 100-vehicle car show. A curated mix of classic, muscle, exotic and supercars will be staged along the pit lane and the start-finish straight. Guests can enjoy a Low Car Limbo competition and Best in Show awards.

Las Vegas Car Meets will once again take over Grand Prix Plaza with a 100-vehicle car show. A curated mix of classic, muscle, exotic and supercars will be staged along the pit lane and the start-finish straight. Guests can enjoy a Low Car Limbo competition and Best in Show awards. Interactive Activations and Pop-Ups: Fans can immerse themselves in the excitement of Formula 1 through a variety of interactive experiences, activations and pop-ups. Highlights include a Bellagio Fountain Club preview featuring Bellagio's Formula 1 show car and a display of the signature "Shoey Bar" shoes showcased throughout the years, an elevated, interactive slot car activation presented by Fontainebleau Las Vegas, interactive games and giveaways at the T-Mobile Truck, race-themed caricatures, a prize-filled claw machine experience courtesy of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and a striking pink Cadillac constructed entirely from LEGO® bricks.

For more information on the 100 Days to Race Day Celebration and to reserve a free ticket to the event, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/100-days-out/.

100k for 100 Days Giveaway

As part of the countdown to the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026, Las Vegas Grand Prix will award $100,000 in donations to five Southern Nevada nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact in the community. Each selected 501(c)(3) organization will receive a $20,000 donation to support programs aligned with the event's community pillars of STEM education, youth development and sustainability. Donation recipients will be selected by a committee of community leaders and recognized during a special presentation at Grand Prix Plaza. The initiative reflects Las Vegas Grand Prix's ongoing commitment to supporting Southern Nevada beyond race weekend.

Nominations open July 30 and close Aug. 10. To nominate an organization and learn more, visit https://www.f1lasvegasgp.com/100k-giveaway/.

"Limited Drop Sweepstakes" in the Official F1 Las Vegas App

For the first time, fans will have the chance to win the ultimate FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX experience through the new "Limited Drop" sweepstakes on the Official F1 Las Vegas App launching Thursday, Aug.13 at 12:00 pm. One lucky winner will receive two three-day Skybox race tickets, round-trip flights and a hotel stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

To learn more and enter the sweepstakes, download the Official F1 Las Vegas App and visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/limited-drop-promo-rules/ for official rules and promotion details.

SOURCE FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX