FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX ANNOUNCES ON-SALE TIMELINE AND TICKET OPTIONS FOR THE 2024 RACE

American Express Card Members to Receive Early Access to Purchase Tickets on Wednesday, March 13 (terms apply); Public On-Sale on Monday, March 25





Ticket Prices Starting at $150 for Single-Day General Admission and $600 for Three-Day General Admission in the Flamingo Zone by Caesars Rewards ® (formerly North Koval Zone)





Adding Over 7,000 New General Admission Tickets





Introducing Three of a Kind, a New, Multi-Zone Option Offering a Different Seating Experience Each Day





Adding Brand-New Caesars Palace Experience on Las Vegas Boulevard





Nevada Residents to Receive Priority Access to Purchase Tickets beginning Friday, March 22

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Las Vegas Grand Prix announces the on-sale timeline and ticket options for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX taking place November 21-23, 2024. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, March 25 at 10 a.m. PST. American Express – the Official Payments Partner of F1® in the Americas – is providing its Card Members early access to purchase tickets beginning on Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. PST through Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. PST, furthering its dedication to bringing its Card Members epic access and experiences. Additionally, Nevada residents will receive early access to purchase tickets beginning on Friday, March 22 at noon PST until Sunday, March 24 at 11:59pm, ahead of the public on-sale.

"We are incredibly proud of the inaugural Las Vegas race and look forward to leveraging the successes and learnings of 2023 as we evolve the race weekend for the benefit of all our stakeholders," said Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO. "Recognizing the strong demand for a greater variety of pricing options and significantly more general admission tickets, we have prioritized the creation of new product offerings to appeal to a wider audience of our fans, such as a brand-new, dedicated general admission fan zone and a new experience on Las Vegas Boulevard in partnership with Caesars Palace. We could not be more excited for the 2024 race and look forward to sharing more on the race week programming in the coming months."

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit™ proved to be a competitive track with over 180 overtakes, top speeds of over 215 miles per hour and tactical challenges at every turn– making it one of the most anticipated events on the F1 calendar. Additionally, the event will continue to build upon fan engagement with enhanced interactive experiences, thrilling live entertainment, complimentary food and drink offerings, and more.

Seating experiences with vantage points across the circuit include:

General Admission

NEW Flamingo General Admission (starting at $150 , plus taxes and fees): Standing-room-only ticket with access to viewing platforms on a first-come, first-serve basis, plus interactive fan activations and live entertainment. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

Pricing is as follows: Three-Day Ticket: $600 plus taxes and fees Single-Day Ticket Options: Practice ( Thursday, Nov. 21 ): $150 plus taxes and fees Qualifying ( Friday, Nov. 22 ): $225 plus taxes and fees Grand Prix ( Saturday, Nov. 23 ): $350 plus taxes and fee

(starting at , plus taxes and fees): Standing-room-only ticket with access to viewing platforms on a first-come, first-serve basis, plus interactive fan activations and live entertainment. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Pricing is as follows:

NEW Caesars Palace Experience ( $850 plus taxes and fees): Take part in the first-ever Caesars Palace Experience, strategically situated along Las Vegas Boulevard for maximum race action. Guests will have access to the Caesars Palace fan zone with live entertainment and interactive F1 activations. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.





( plus taxes and fees): Take part in the first-ever Caesars Palace Experience, strategically situated along Las Vegas Boulevard for maximum race action. Guests will have access to the Caesars Palace fan zone with live entertainment and interactive F1 activations. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. T-Mobile General Admission ( $1,050 plus taxes and fees): Standing-room-only ticket with access to viewing platforms on a first-come, first-serve basis, plus interactive fan experiences, live entertainment, and complimentary food, water and soft drinks. This fan zone boasts an immersive festival-like atmosphere set to the soundtrack of the headliner performances at the T-Mobile Stage.

Grandstands : Assigned grandstand seating with trackside views, including interactive fan activations, live entertainment, and complimentary food, water and soft drinks.

Heineken ® Silver Main Grandstand ( $2,750 plus taxes and fees)





( plus taxes and fees) T-Mobile Grandstands (three tiers starting at $1,800 , plus taxes and fees)





(three tiers starting at , plus taxes and fees) West Harmon Zone Grandstands (two tiers starting at $1,500 , plus taxes and fees)

Clubs : Access to a shared hospitality space featuring premier trackside views, in-suite entertainment, all-inclusive elevated food and beverage offerings, a dedicated service manager for assistance throughout the year, and access to a dedicated fan zone.

Skybox* ( $10,500 plus taxes and fees) NEW for 2024: Fans will have the option to purchase a Skybox ticket with an assigned seat in the Heineken ® Silver Main Grandstand for a total of $12,500 per person plus taxes and fees

( plus taxes and fees)

NEW Turn 3 Club * ( $9,300 plus taxes and fees)





* ( plus taxes and fees) Champions Club* ( $8,900 plus taxes and fees)





( plus taxes and fees) NEW Club Overtake* ( $5,500 plus taxes and fees)





( plus taxes and fees) Legacy ( $5,500 plus taxes and fees)





( plus taxes and fees) Club Paris ( $3,750 plus taxes and fees)





( plus taxes and fees) HGV Clubhouse ( $3,500 plus taxes and fees)

*Private or semi-private suite options are available upon request. Designed for a minimum of 25 guests and a maximum of 100, each suite offers a customizable space with a trackside terrace for premier viewing opportunities.



Luxury : Access to the ultra-luxury hospitality space featuring premium seating, 360-degree track views, a dedicated service manager and concierge, live entertainment, world-class cuisine, free-flowing beverages, exclusive F1 experiences and much more.

F1 Garage ( $35,000 plus taxes and fees) Additional details on the F1 Garage experience will be shared in the coming months





( plus taxes and fees) Wynn Grid Club ( $25,000 plus taxes and fees)





( plus taxes and fees) Paddock Club ( $15,000 plus taxes and fees)





( plus taxes and fees) Bellagio Fountain Club ( $12,500 plus taxes and fees)

NEW Three of a Kind : For a chance to take in multiple vantage points of the Las Vegas Grand Prix experience, fans can select the brand-new ticket package known as the Three of a Kind. Starting at $2,100, guests can enjoy the race action from a different spot each day including general admission to the Flamingo Zone by Caesars Rewards®, a dedicated seat in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Grandstands and high-end hospitality at Club Overtake.

Nevada Pre-Sale : In appreciation for the residents of our new home, Nevada residents will receive priority access to purchase tickets beginning Friday, March 22 at noon PST. To access the pre-sale, local fans must purchase tickets via Ticketmaster using a credit or debit card linked to a Nevada billing address.

To level up the fan experience, purchasers will be able to add on Las Vegas experiences and exclusive merchandise to any ticket option during public on-sale on Monday, March 25. More information on the available offerings will be shared soon.

Details on live entertainment, food and beverage offerings and engaging activations will be shared in the coming months. To learn more, sign up for updates or place a deposit, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.

About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Established in 2023, the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is co-promoted by Formula 1® and Liberty Media Corporation, in collaboration with Clark County. The 50-lap race takes place on a 3.8-mile circuit in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip and sees drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 215 mph (346 kph) as they drive around some of the world's most iconic landmarks, hotels, and casinos. Through the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. has donated nearly $1 million to local organizations and programs across the state and is committed to providing resources that directly address some of the most pressing challenges facing local families and communities. The 2024 race will take place on November 21-23, 2024. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.

