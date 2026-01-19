Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel to Receive One of the World's Most Prestigious Conservation Awards

Sebastian Vettel, four-time Formula 1 World Champion, will receive The Perfect World Foundation Award 2026 for his long-term commitment to raising awareness and driving positive environmental and social change within sport and beyond it. With reach comes responsibility, a principle that has guided Vettel.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented annually by the wildlife and nature organisation The Perfect World Foundation, the award honours individuals who have used their global voice to protect the planet's wildlife and natural environments. It is regarded as one of the world's most presti­gious conservation awards, with previous recipients including Sir David Attenborough, Dr Jane Goodall, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, Kristin Davis and Ellie Goulding.

Sebastian Vettel has long used his global platform to promote greater awareness and understanding of the environment, in parti­cular for biodiversity and the importance of protecting healthy ecosystems through Sebastian Vettel V5 Projects. His engagement spans issues such as the protection of forests, pollinators and natural habitats. By connecting sport, culture and environmental responsibility, Vettel has reached new audiences and helped place subjects about the environment higher on the public agenda, using his influence to inspire long-term change beyond the world of motorsport.

Sebastian Vettel will become the 13th recipient of The Perfect World Foundation Award. The award ceremony will take place in Sweden on 21 April 2026, during a high-profile event bringing together philanthropists, celebrities and leading voices to collectively drive action for the planet's wildlife and environment.

"The theme of The Perfect World Foundation Award 2026 is sport, and Sebastian Vettel is honoured for demonstrating how influence within the world of sport can be used to inspire engagement and action for the environment and biodiversity beyond the arena of competition," says Ragnhild Jacobsson, CEO of The Perfect World Foundation.

Previous Years' Award Recipients

The Perfect World Foundation Award has an impressive list of recipients: Ms Wallis Annenberg (2025), Ms Ellie Goulding (2024), Ms. Kristin Davis (2023), HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco (2022), Dr. Dian Fossey (2021), Prof. Wangari Maathai (2020), Miss Greta Thunberg (2019), Sir David Attenborough (2018), Dr. Sylvia Earle (2017), Dr. Richard Leakey (2016), Dr. Jane Goodall (2015), and Mr. Mark Shand (2014).

