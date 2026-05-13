Formula 100 Unveils Fast Wax™ Drip Chain Lube

The first chain wax engineered for active corrosion prevention — elite chain wax performance ... without the hot mess.

VISTA, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formula 100, a global leader in high-performance bicycle care innovation, today announced the release of Fast Wax™ Drip Chain Lube, a next-generation wax lubricant designed to solve the biggest limitations of both traditional oil lubes and immersion waxing while delivering top-tier friction reduction.

Easy drip application NEW Formula 100 Fast Wax Drip Wax Chain Lube Formula 100 Fast Wax Drip Wax Chain Lube for highest performance available in 120ml and 50ml dropper bottles

While hot wax and most drip wax chain lubes create a passive barrier that temporarily shields metal from contamination, nearly every existing wax approach leaves chains vulnerable once the wax film wears or washes off — a reality many riders see when rust appears after a wet ride or overnight storage. Formula 100 Fast Wax was formulated to go beyond this passive effect, delivering active corrosion protection that continues as lubrication wears, extending chain life and drivetrain integrity in real-world conditions.

Redefining Performance and Protection: Traditional hot immersion Chain Wax is prized for low friction and drivetrain cleanliness, but many riders find its benefits fade quickly once conditions turn wet or gritty — sometimes within 20–50km, as reported in field tests and community reviews. Worse, traditional wax systems offer no ongoing defense once the film breaks: bare metal is exposed to oxidation and rust.

Formula 100 Fast Wax changes that paradigm by combining Molecular Infusion Technology with a hybrid wax blend that penetrates deep into the chain's rollers and pins. Rather than a surface-level shield disrupted by water and abrasion, Fast Wax forms a durable, bonded, active protection layer that:

Maintains low friction as lubrication ages

Actively shields metal surfaces from oxidation and corrosion

Resists moisture intrusion long after application

Repels dirt and contaminants

Independent lab testing confirms Formula 100 Fast Wax reduces corrosion markers versus other wax and chain lubes after repeated wet/dry cycles — without chain removal, immersion stations, or long prep routines.

Formula 100 Fast Wax was engineered for riders who want real performance advantages — not just made-up claims. For cyclists heading into variable weather or logging big miles, Fast Wax:

Delivers elite-level drivetrain performance

Outlasts competitors in mixed and wet conditions

Keeps chains cleaner & quieter

Simplifies maintenance with an easy drip applicator

And unlike immersion wax, Formula 100 Fast Wax requires no slow cookers, no chain removal, and no drying racks — simply apply it right on the bike.

How to Use

Start with a perfectly clean, dry chain Shake well; apply a thin, even layer directly to the rollers Wipe outer plates Let dry at least 60 minutes, then ride Reapply as needed based on riding conditions

A Better Way to Protect Your Drivetrain: Fast Wax was created for riders who want science-backed performance, not maintenance compromises. It's a practical evolution that reflects what riders experience: performance is more than watts — it's reliability, durability, and protection beyond the first spin in the rain.

Formula 100 Fast Wax™ Drip Chain Lube is available now in 50ml and 120ml at www.formula100.com

Media Contact

Seth Kendall

619-257-2757

[email protected]

SOURCE Formula 100