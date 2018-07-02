FormulA and Node Finance form potent partnership to launch "Shuqianqian" digital wallet in Asia-Pacific

Node Finance is one of the world's largest digital financial management groups and focuses on quantitative investments in digital assets and asset management. The company has rich operational experience related to financial transactions and asset management and the digital assets currently managed by Node Finance are equivalent to 200,000 bitcoins.

Commenting on both the partnership and the company's digital asset plans, the COO of Node Finance spokesman said: "We are very pleased to see that digital assets are developing at a high speed in the Asia-Pacific region and Node Finance hopes to enter the Asia-Pacific market in such a period of development to put our operational experiences from the international market into its development."

He continued: "We are also looking for partners with both technical and local operational experience to promote the development of digital finance in this region. FormulA is a blockchain project focused on 'Asset Digitalization', it forms a good complement to Node Finance in business. Their team is not only technically competent in blockchain technology but is also experienced in ground operations. We believe that the decision to choose FormulA as our first strategic partner in the Asia-Pacific region will provide us with a wide range of support. Simultaneously, both parties share a similar understanding regarding the concept of digital finance."

The cooperation project between the two parties is a digital asset management wallet called "Shuqianqian" as it means "counting money" in Chinese. The wallet is launched by Node Finance and was specially designed for users in the Asia-Pacific region. It is also the world's first product of the "digital wallet 2.0" era. Unlike products from the 1.0 era, "Shuqianqian" boasts both the storage and exchange functions for the digital certificate of the 1.0 era and also integrates the quantitative funds and node networks of Node Finance into their wallets. The result is that "Shuqianqian" can provide users with intelligent asset management services, all of which makes "Shuqianqian" the first "profitable digital wallet".

Stephen Song, the Asia-Pacific partner of the FormulA foundation, thanked Node Finance for its recognition and said: "We are glad to cooperate with Node Finance in the Asia-Pacific region as the first strategic partner, to provide technical support for 'Shuqianqian', and to participate in the launch of 'Shuqianqian' digital wallets in the Asia-Pacific region."

He continued: "FormulA has already gained much experience in the digital operation of real assets, and we will assist with the promotion of 'Shuqianqian' in the Asia Pacific region at both the technical and operational levels by exploiting our advantages. Meanwhile, I believe that the 'Shuqianqian' project is just the first step in the cooperation between Node Finance and FormulA. In the future, 'Shuqianqian' will also be able to carry FormulA's registered digital assets and provide more diversified services of digital asset management. In other words, we will work more closely together to provide clients with better quality services in the areas of asset digitization and digital finance."

About FormulA

FormulA is a leading blockchain project aiming to build a reliable Internet of Asset (IoA) which can be deployed to register and exchange the value of real assets. Based on the "Asset Digitalization Protocol", FormulA provides a universal solution for asset digitalization and reforms the status quo of the entire asset market. We can also empower financial institutions to increase their efficiency while decreasing potential cost and risk.

SOURCE FormulA