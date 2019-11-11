Formula E as Test Lab for Innovation: Schaeffler Executive Discusses Benefits of EV Racing Series

TROY, Mich., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Formula E was formed in 2014, Schaeffler has been one of the most notable and successful players in the electric vehicle racing series. New technology – from the vehicle body to the powertrain to radically modified battery systems – plus new teams, drivers and locations made this past season the most exciting ever. Schaeffler is the exclusive technology partner of the team Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler and is responsible for the drive train of the electric racecar.

During the 2019 Wards Intelligence FOCUS: Electrification Conference held Nov. 14 at The Townsend Hotel in Birmingham, Mich., Schaeffler's Jeff Hemphill, CTO Schaeffler Americas, will discuss how Formula E has been and will continue to be an ideal stage for presenting Schaeffler's expertise in the field of forward-thinking technologies and ideas for sustainable mobility.

During the "Faster, Better, Sexier: How the Industry Benefits from EV Racing Programs" session held at 2:30 p.m., Hemphill will share how the company's "Mobility for tomorrow" strategy ignited the supplier's initial interest in the electric racing series. Mark Rotary, head of race engineering North America, ZF, and Bob Gritzinger, industry analyst, propulsion and technology, Wards Intelligence, will join Hemphill on the panel.

"For Schaeffler, Formula E is an ideal test laboratory for the development of electric mobility technologies and an ideal fit for 'Mobility for tomorrow,' the strategy pursued by the globally operating technology group in helping to shape mobility," said Hemphill. "We've been involved since the inaugural season and the series has become a trailblazing test bed for future technologies. The knowledge gained there directly migrates to the production development departments, which means that this is the epitome of technology transfer."

The "Schaeffler 4ePerformance" concept vehicle demonstrates how quickly modern motorsport technology can be put on the road. The fully electric vehicle is powered by four Formula E motors with a total power output of 880 kW (1,200 PS) that come from the Formula E racing car (and used throughout the entire second season).

During the presentation and moderated discussion, Hemphill will share key insights about Schaeffler's tenured involvement in Formula E, as well as what the global automotive supplier has learned and gained from its participation in the racing series. He'll share his views on why Formula E is a great way to explore the future of mobility as the industry gains a new perception of electric vehicles, while also using the competitive environment to gain knowledge that carries over into production products.

According to Hemphill, in Formula E, Schaeffler's precision products are put to the extreme test. The resulting findings give the company the opportunity to shape the automotive present and future.

The Schaeffler Group is a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. Its portfolio includes high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission, and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree with innovative and sustainable technologies for electric mobility, digitalization, and Industry 4.0. The technology company generated sales of approximately EUR 14.2 billion in 2018. With around 90,500 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a worldwide network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies. With more than 2,400 patent applications in 2018, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

Schaeffler is a recognized development partner for global automakers and suppliers. To serve the North American automotive market, Schaeffler operates development centers in: Troy, Mich.; Fort Mill, S.C.; Wooster, Ohio; and Puebla, Mexico. The company's 600 North American engineers and technicians, who are supported by a team of more than 6,700 global R&D engineers, drive development in the region by utilizing state-of-the-art test and measurement equipment, computational tools and CAD systems. Schaeffler Automotive has headquarters in Fort Mill and manufacturing facilities in: South Carolina; Missouri; Ohio; Ontario, Canada; Puebla and Irapuato, Mexico. For more information, please visit www.schaeffler.us .

