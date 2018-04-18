Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. Receives Notice From NASDAQ Regarding Delay in Holding Annual Meeting

As a means of regaining compliance with this requirement, the Company has informed NASDAQ that it has already provided notice to its shareholders of its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders, which will take place at 2:00 p.m. (Israel time) on Monday, May 21, 2018, at Formula's offices at 5 HaPlada Street, Or Yehuda 6021805, Israel. Towards that end, the Company has furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (in a report on Form 6-K furnished on April 11, 2018) and distributed to the holders of its ordinary shares (including shares represented by American Depositary Shares) a notice and proxy statement and form of proxy card and/or voting instruction form for that annual shareholder meeting. The Company has furthermore already received and forwarded to NASDAQ the irrevocable proxy card of its largest shareholder, Asseco Poland SA, voting in favor of all proposals to be addressed at the annual meeting and assuring (by virtue of its voting power) that there will be a quorum at the meeting.

Accordingly, once the Company holds the foregoing annual meeting, it will regain compliance with Listing Rule 5620(a), thereby obviating the need for further action on NASDAQ's part in respect of this matter.

About Formula

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is a global information technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

For more information, visit http://www.formulasystems.com.

