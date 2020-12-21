FORMULA787 CBD & CBG Flower is available by mail in Puerto Rico. Yes, Not THC "weed"... But CBG/CBD weed

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Formula787 is now your easy alternative to the medical cannabis model. CBD and THC have many of the same medical benefits. They can provide relief from several of the same conditions. However, CBD doesn't cause the euphoric effects that occur with THC. Some people may prefer to use CBD because of the lack of this side effect.

CBD and CBG do not require medical cards.

A Formula787 subscription will save you time and gas to the dispensary.

CBD/CBG is significantly cheaper than Cannabis.

No Euphoric feeling, just medicine.

CBD is well tolerated, even in large doses.

Visit the Formula787 web page, and order online for all of the benefits this unique herb has to offer. Whether it's sleep, pain or anxiety, formula787 can help.

Formula787 is mostly excited about introducing the CBG flower (buds). Everyone knows about THC and CBD "buds", but very little is known about CBG.

Of the 100's of chemicals identified in the herb, one of the most intriguing—from the perspective of human health is cannabigerol, or CBG.

CBG is one of at least a hundred cannabinoids found in hemp. What makes it special, is that it plays a pivotal role in medicinal hemp. CBG is known as the origin or building block for well-known cannabis compounds THC and CBD. CBG is known as the Mother of all cannabinoids!

The CBG flower is an uplifting effect. These buds give you a sense of focus, clarity and calm without the paranoia effect of THC.

Like other cannabinoids, it interacts with our body's endocannabinoid system to affect physiological and cognitive processes such as pain response, mood, sleep cycles, memory, and motor functions.

Visit Formula787 for a 20% discount for the month of December with promo code: XMAS20

Xmas is around the corner, CBD / CBG buds can be a perfect gift…

Formula787, is a Puerto Rican based CBD manufacturing company and a leading producer of high quality hemp extracts. Molecule Holdings, the parent company of Formula787, is an FDA registered company with the highest standards in the business. We specialize in all cannabinoid raw materials used for formulations and manufacturing products for the medical cannabis industry of Puerto Rico.

