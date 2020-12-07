Formula787 CBD Partners With E&D, An Organic Puerto Rican Botanical / Herbs Farm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Formula787 partnered with a Puerto Rican organic farm to manufacture the highest quality CBD with the highest quality medicinal herbs. The partnership will combine the best hemp of Colorado with the best and organic medicinal herbs of Puerto Rico. Together, the two companies have formulated a sleep tincture that will help Puerto Rico rest easy. A tincture with organic valerian root and organic lavender, mixed with %99.98 pure CBD.

Formula787 produces highly innovative, natural, and effective hemp extract infused products derived from industrial hemp. Formula787 proprietary formulas combine hemp extracts, such as full spectrum or pharmaceutical grade isolate, with terpenes, minor cannabinoids, nourishing essential oils and organic, non-gmo ingredients.

Formula787 helps manage anxiety, stress, pain and inflammation THE NATURAL WAY:

formula787.com

Formula787's formula helps aid in reducing:

While promoting:

Rejuvenation

Vibrancy

Calmness

Formula787 is dedicated to educating the public of this amazing alternative therapeutic option to medical conditions. In addition, Formula787 is also on the fore-front of alternative cannabinoid extraction like CBN, CBG, CBDA and water soluble cannabinoids.

Formula787 Capabilities Include:

Distribution

Wholesale

White label

Consulting

Raw CBD / CBG / CBN

From night time gummies that can improve sleep, to pain creams for aching backs, Formula787 has you covered.

Formula787 believes that choosing alternative solutions to medical conditions is the future to health, longevity, and well- being.

Formula787 is a Puerto Rican based CBD manufacturing company and a leading producer of high quality hemp extracts. Molecule Holdings, the parent company of Formula787, is an FDA registered company with the highest standards in the business. We specialize in all cannabinoid raw materials used for formulations and manufacturing products for the medical cannabis industry of Puerto Rico.

U.S. FDA Registration No.: 14454848144.

Licensia Comercial de Canamo: 72_0018p

