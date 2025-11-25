Formulated Materials to Exhibit at World of Concrete 2026; Donates $40,000 to Tunnel to Towers Veterans Villages

Fire Engine SmartBatch to debut at Booth S12526 in honor of 9/11's 25th year and America's 250th

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Formulated Materials will exhibit at World of Concrete 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth S12526. On-site, the company will present a $40,000 donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in support of the Foundation's Veterans Villages, which provide permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans in communities across the country.

Custom Fire-Engine SmartBatch Baseline Leveling Logo

Formulated Materials will unveil a limited-edition Fire Engine SmartBatch, a tribute to first responders. The unit serves as a visual anchor for the show floor and marks two national milestones in 2026. It is the 25th year since September 11, 2001, and the Semiquincentennial of the United States on July 4. The Fire Engine SmartBatch has been purchased by Baseline Leveling, a New York-based company specializing in high-precision floor leveling and sound-control underlayment. Following its debut at World of Concrete, the company will put the unit to work on major projects across the region.

"Bringing this Fire Engine SmartBatch into our fleet of equipment is an exciting moment for our entire team," said Eli Benatar, owner of Baseline Leveling. "Our work is built on precision, performance, and reliability, and this machine delivers exactly that. Its connection to Tunnel to Towers and its tribute to first responders and veterans make it even more meaningful. We're proud to support a cause that reflects our values and the communities we serve."

What attendees and media will see at S12526

One-of-a-kind Fire Engine themed SmartBatch

Donation presentation with Tunnel to Towers

About Tunnel to Towers Veterans Villages

Since 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has provided mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children, built specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, and advanced programs to end veteran homelessness. Since the inception of the Homeless Veteran Program in 2022, Tunnel to Towers has provided housing assistance and services to America's homeless veterans in their time of need, with support expected to reach 17,500 veterans by the end of 2025.

Open Veterans Villages: Houston, TX; Atlanta, GA.

Veterans Villages under construction: Bradenton, FL; North Charleston, SC; Charlotte, NC; Bayville, NJ; Island Park, NY; Harrisburg, PA; Buffalo, NY; Memphis, TN; Detroit, MI; Denver, CO; Birmingham, AL; Mayaguez, PR.

Event details

Show: World of Concrete, Las Vegas Convention Center

Exhibits: January 20 to 22, 2026

Booth: S12526

Show hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To schedule interviews or reserve a camera position:

Thomas Yu

Formulated Materials Marketing Manager

[email protected]

About Formulated Materials

Formulated Materials develops construction products and equipment that enhance building performance and jobsite efficiency. The company serves contractors nationwide. Learn more at https://formulatedmaterials.com/ .

About Baseline Leveling

Baseline Leveling LLC, based in New York, specializes in floor leveling, sound-control underlayment installation, gypsum-concrete underlayment, and related services for residential and commercial projects. The company is committed to delivering smooth, durable floors and better sound control for contractors and property owners throughout the region. Learn more at https://baselineleveling.com/

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children, builds specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, and works to eradicate veteran homelessness. Learn more at https://t2t.org/

