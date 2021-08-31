Formulated Solutions Completes Large Scale Footprint, Capacity, and Capabilities Expansion

Our newly completed footprint dramatically expands our overall capacity through increases in manufacturing footprint, warehousing, process flow, blending, and employee space. Highlights of our investments include the addition of 30,000 square feet of new employee and onsite warehousing space, substantial increases in blending capacity supported by custom-built blending vessels, installation of high viscosity and high precision aerosol filling upgrades, qualification of a custom fully automated high-speed premium airless filling and assembly production line, and installation of expanded capacity in pre-weighing of raw materials and incoming raw material inspection. We also designed and installed a fully dedicated "plant within a plant" for new nasal spray products including pre-weigh, blending, and high-speed filling, with production rates reaching 200 units per minute.

"Formulated Solutions has been growing at high double digits for more than two decades and being able to anticipate large scale of growth, has long been part of both our DNA and business model," said Scott Carpenter, VP of Marketing and Partner Innovation. "I could not be prouder of our ability to continuously grow and serve the ever-expanding field of opportunities we've been able to cultivate with our Marketing Partners".

About Formulated Solutions

Founded in 1999, Formulated Solutions has long been known as one of the most innovative contract manufacturing and formulation development companies (CDMO) in North America. With over 650 million units of annualized production capacity, Formulated Solutions exists to enhance consumer healthcare products through creativity and invention, delivering our Marketing Partners unmatched formulations, innovative packaging, and cost-effective reliable supply of semisolids, Aerosols, and Bag on Valve products. With partnerships with seven of the world's top 12 Consumer Healthcare companies, the regulated products we've developed and the brands we support cover a global footprint of more than 45 countries, supported by numerous regulatory body registrations, including FDA, ANVISA, EMA, Health Canada, TGA, Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, UL, ISO and more.

