The inaugural appointments include the following individuals:

Douglas Jacobsen: Chief Executive Officer of JH Capital Group; Founder of Jacobsen Holdings, LLC

Norman Kravetz: Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder of JH Capital Group; Founder and Owner of Realty Bancorp, Warner World, The Kravetz Company, Kravetz Capital Funding, Norman J. Kravetz Enterprises, Topanga Warner Financial Center, and Colorado Capital Calabasas

Stu Shea: President and Chief Executive Officer of Peraton; Formerly Chief Operating Officer of both Leidos and SAIC

John McClurg: Vice President and Ambassador-at-Large of Cylance, Formerly Vice President of Global Security at Dell and Honeywell

Philip Fasano: Chief Executive Officer of Bay Advisors LLC; Formerly Chief Information Officer at AIG and Kaiser Permanente

James Geary: Formerly Executive Chairman of the Board at M-Files Corporation, and President and CEO of Pedestal Software

"We are honored to welcome these accomplished and respected business leaders to the Fornetix Board of Directors," said Steve Philson, Chief Operating Officer of Fornetix. "We are confident that they will bring experience that provides immediate impact to our organization."

About Fornetix:

Fornetix® Key Orchestration™ is a groundbreaking cybersecurity solution designed to unleash encryption's full potential by simplifying key management. Fornetix empowers organizations to build a data security strategy with encryption as the strong foundation. Safeguard sensitive information with a system backed by granular policy tools, user access controls, and powerful automation. Key Orchestration is a scalable and flexible solution that can manage hundreds of millions of encryption keys while integrating seamlessly with existing technology investments. Please visit www.fornetix.com for more information or to request a demo.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fornetix-announces-formation-of-board-of-directors-300627428.html

SOURCE Fornetix

Related Links

http://www.fornetix.com

