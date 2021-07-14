ForneyVault® Integrates with Command Alkon for Titan Virginia's Ready-Mix Concrete Quality Control

Titan Virginia uses the Command Alkon COMMANDqc software to validate the quality for its own internal ready-mix concrete products, which are shipped to its customers. COMMANDqc's tools manage materials, mixes, tolerances, documentation and testing and analysis in one location.

ForneyVault links third-party software, testing machines, LIMS packages and ancillary equipment via a private cloud database. With ForneyVault, data flows seamlessly throughout the testing process, reducing the risk of errors, increasing compliance and driving more positive outcomes for labs of all types. To date, laboratories in more than 109 locations in five countries have logged over 1,000,000 tests with ForneyVault.

"As any ready-mix producer would agree, the industry is behind in technological implementation – for many reasons," says Brandon Horton, Quality Manager, Titan America. "The benefits of technology to improve efficiency and accuracy are critical now more than ever. ForneyVault is a great tool to accelerate these improvements – reducing admin work when capturing data and allowing personnel to focus on real-time issues. Importantly, the system also safeguards against reporting errors when entering information, which, if not corrected, can lead to more wasted time behind a computer."

"Forney's decision to place their data in the cloud makes it easy to interface with COMMANDqc," says James M. Shilstone, Jr., Product Owner, COMMANDqc. "Sharing data between the two programs eliminates the need for double entry and makes the test results available to the QC manager more quickly."

"ForneyVault's integration with Command Alkon's software allows Titan's quality control technician to lose the clipboard and pencil," says Scott Grumski, Vice President, Platform Development, Forney LP. "The integration partnership reduces risk and advances compliance for Titan's quality assurance program."

About Forney LP and ForneyVault®

Forney LP is a material testing equipment innovator and distributor based in Zelienople, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities in Aurora, Colorado. Forney is the maker of ForneyVault®, an auditable, unalterable materials testing system. Forney's focus is on material testing equipment for cementitious materials like cement, mortar, grout and concrete for the construction industry, downhole cement and proppant materials for oil and gas industry, and general metals testing. Forney sells its products to more than 75 countries. For more information, visit forneyvault.com.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon, the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction's heavy work, provides solutions to deliver supply chain integration and frictionless digital collaboration across the heavy construction ecosystem. Command Alkon solutions increase productivity, real-time visibility, business insights and certainty of outcomes. For more than 40 years, Command Alkon's people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

Media Contact: Morgan O'Donnell | [email protected] | 610-421-8601 ext. 135

SOURCE Forney LP

Related Links

http://forneyvault.com

