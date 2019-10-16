ForneyVault® To Debut at the 2019 ACI Convention & Exposition

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forney LP, the premier supplier of construction material testing equipment, will spotlight its ForneyVault® software platform at the American Concrete Institute (ACI) Convention & Exposition, Oct. 20-24 in Cincinnati.

ForneyVault is a cloud-based construction material testing software platform that closes the loop between sample creation, testing, and data collection, dissemination and use. With ForneyVault, data flows seamlessly throughout the process, reducing the risk of errors, increasing compliance and driving more positive outcomes for labs of all types.

"ForneyVault makes testing machines smart and technicians smarter," says Jeff Dziki, CEO, Forney LP. "It's the only route to truly automated testing. Test labs need to produce reports as quickly and efficiently as possible while maintaining the trust of the end-user of the test data. Until now, users and regulators could only rely on a written report. With ForneyVault, they have an auditable, verifiable and unalterable link to the test and specimen themselves."

With ForneyVault, sample and specimen data are loaded at the time of creation and synchronized with the testing machine. After the test, results are instantly available to LIMS packages, third-party software and a secure, private cloud database, as well as end-users. This eliminates numerous manual processes, increases lab accuracy and productivity, and makes results available 24/7/365.

ForneyVault made its public debut at the ACI Student Bowling Ball Competition in 2016 and was released for sale in 2018. Today, laboratories in more than 30 locations in three countries have logged more than 330,000 tests with ForneyVault. The precast industry is one of the fastest growing segments among ForneyVault users.

The ACI Concrete Convention & Exposition is dedicated to improving the design, construction, maintenance, and repair of concrete structures. The convention provides a forum for networking and education and the opportunity to provide input on concrete industry codes, specifications and guides.

About Forney LP

Forney LP is a material testing equipment innovator and distributor based in Zelienople, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities in Aurora, Colorado. Forney is the maker of ForneyVault®, an auditable, unalterable materials testing system. Forney's focus is on material testing equipment for cementitious materials like cement, mortar, group and concrete for the construction industry, downhole cement and proppant materials for oil and gas industry, and general metals testing. Forney sells its products to more than 75 countries.

