Forpak Automation Introduces LayerPak: Revolutionizing End-of-Line Food Production For Products That Need To Be Stacked

MINNETONKA, Minn., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forpak Automation is excited to announce the launch of its latest food manufacturing solution, LayerPak. Engineered to streamline and optimize production efficiency of food products that need to be stacked, or have paper insertion, LayerPak sets a new standard for automation in high-volume food processing.

LayerPak seamlessly integrates automated interleaving, visual rejection, and stacking of food products. Post this LayerPak enables seamless interleaving, vision rejection, and stacking of protein patties.

LayerPak integrates servo grouping, automated paper insertion, machine vision inspection, and rapid multi-layer stacking, offering unparalleled efficiency and precision to producers. Designed for durability, hygiene, and easy maintenance, this mechanical, non-robotic food stacking and interleaving solution has full washdown capability, meeting NSF 3A sanitary standards.

"LayerPak addresses our customers' growing demand for automated, hygienic food production that can support high volumes in constrained spaces," said James Potter, President of Forpak Automation. "It allows manufacturers to increase production speeds, significantly reduce labor costs and scrap, as well as ensure product quality. We are maniacally focused that our solutions are the easiest to operate and have paybacks of 1-2 years."

Key Features of LayerPak:

Servo Grouping & Stacking : Precise multi-layer stacking for improved throughput.





: Precise multi-layer stacking for improved throughput. Paper Insertion : Roll-to-sheet feeding for seamless separation of product.





: Roll-to-sheet feeding for seamless separation of product. Machine Vision Inspection : Ensures quality control and reduces waste.





: Ensures quality control and reduces waste. Allen-Bradley Controls : Reliable automation for consistent performance.





: Reliable automation for consistent performance. Hygienic Design: Stainless steel construction and full washdown capability for food safety.

If you produce a food product in your facility today that is being manually stacked or interleaved, LayerPak is a must have.

Visit Forpak.com and find more information on LayerPak at https://www.forpak.com/layerpak.

About Forpak Automation

Forpak Automation specializes in highly engineered automation solutions for the food manufacturing industry. Proudly American-made and NSF 3A compliant, Forpak's innovations reduce labor costs, ensure food safety, and enhance production efficiency.

SOURCE Forpak Automation