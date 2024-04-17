Forrest and Charlotte Lucas inducted into Missouri Agriculture Hall of Fame

Governor Mike Parson presided over April 9 ceremony honoring inaugural class of seven recipients

BROWNSBURG, Ind., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrest and Charlotte Lucas were inducted into the recently created Missouri Agriculture Hall of Fame at an April 9 ceremony in Jefferson City. Missouri Governor Mike Parson presided over the event, with 425 industry leaders present for the induction. The Lucas's were honored for their efforts supporting Missouri agriculture, creation of Lucas Cattle Co., headquartered at a 16,000-acre ranch near Cross Timbers, Mo., in addition to creation of the non-profit advocacy group Protect The Harvest, and a variety of initiatives in the state addressing food insecurity.

"Agriculture is the heart and soul of Missouri, and the recipients of this award truly deserve the honor," stated Parson. "To be able to recognize them and be part of this first-ever Hall of Fame makes me so proud of our state and proud to be your governor." Parson is a third-generation farmer who also started a central Missouri cattle operation in 1985.

"We are honored and delighted to be selected as two of the first inductees into Missouri's Agriculture Hall of Fame," said Forrest Lucas. "Charlotte and I believe it is important to support agriculture because America has outstanding farmers and ranchers who work hard to produce abundant, safe, nutritious, accessible food to feed people throughout the United States and around the world. I grew up on a farm in rural Indiana and have always been passionate about farming and ranching. Being recognized for our efforts is gratifying and much appreciated."

Protect The Harvest was created by the Lucas's in 2011, after a battle with an animal rights group-backed ballot initiative that had the potential to significantly and adversely impact the future of animal agriculture in Missouri. Forrest and Charlotte recognized that potential danger and created a fact-based information campaign to educate voters about the ulterior motives of extremists backing the ballot measure. Although voters were misled into approving the measure on the 2010 ballot, efforts by the Lucas's shed daylight on the true intent of those promoting the ballot measure, which resulted in the state legislature subsequently neutralizing the measure's provisions.

Recognizing the ongoing and increasing efforts by animal rights and environmental extremist groups, NGOs, and certain federal government agencies, the Lucas's created Protect The Harvest (www.protecttheharvest.com) as a non-profit organization focused on promoting and defending A Free and Fed America™. Protect The Harvest works to inform/educate, protect and respond to threats aimed at farming, ranching, property rights, animal welfare and ownership, outdoor enthusiasts and rights, liberties and freedoms spelled out in the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Regarding their efforts to solve food insecurity in Missouri, Forrest and Charlotte support the Missouri Farmers Care Foundation, Hogs for Hunger initiative and annual Drive to Feed Kids. "We all need to eat, and there is no good reason why anyone in America should not have adequate food to feed themselves and family members," Forrest Lucas stated. "We will continue to do our share to help ensure Missourians have enough food."

About Protect The Harvest

Created in 2011 to ensure A Free and Fed America™, our mission is to Inform, Protect and Respond. We Inform and Educate Americans about animal rights and environmental extremists, anti-agriculture groups and unelected regulators whose activities threaten our traditions and way of life. We Protect our liberties and lifestyle by supporting food security, agriculture, land and animal ownership and use, hunting and fishing and animal welfare. We Respond to laws, regulations and misinformation that could adversely impact food security, animal welfare, animal ownership, and our rights and limit our freedoms. We use facts, science, subject experts, litigation, communications and other resources to Inform, Protect and Respond.

