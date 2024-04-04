Forrest Environmental Law Launches to Lead in Environmental and Energy Legal Services

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrest Environmental Law announced today its official launch, bringing a new boutique law firm specializing in regulatory compliance, energy and utility law, environmental litigation, and the permitting and development of renewable energy, utility infrastructure, and real estate projects to the forefront of the legal community. Founded by Ian Michael Forrest, Esq., the firm leverages over 25 years of diverse and unique regulatory experience to support a wide range of development projects and matters.

Ian, the firm's founder, has an expansive background that includes facilitating the permitting and implementation of over 60 public and private development projects, serving in key roles for high-profile ventures, and providing strategic legal, risk management, and business advisory services. His clients have ranged from real estate developers to renewable power producers and large industrial manufacturers, demonstrating a broad expertise crucial to navigating the complex environmental and regulatory landscapes.

"I am proud to bring Forrest Environmental Law into reality, a culmination of years of dedication and hard work," said Ian Forrest. "This firm stands on the pillars of technical excellence, client-focused service, and an agile approach to legal challenges. Our mission is to cost-effectively support our clients' success while advocating for sustainable development and compliance practices."

Ian has made significant contributions to the field of environmental and energy law over the course of his career. His distinguished record includes providing a variety of strategic, legal, risk management and business advisory services as Vice President and Assistant General Counsel for Google Development Ventures. Ian also served as a Senior Attorney with Southern California Edison Company (SCE), where he was regulatory counsel for the successful entitlement, defense, and development of over $3.5 billion of energy infrastructure projects. While at SCE, Forrest also served as the Decommissioning Environmental Affairs Manager for the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. These accomplishments, among others, set the foundation for Forrest Environmental Law's mission to provide exceptional legal services in the environmental, energy, and utility sectors.

Forrest Environmental Law is dedicated to providing top-tier legal services in regulatory compliance, environmental litigation, and the development of renewable energy and infrastructure projects. With a foundation of technical expertise and a client-centric approach, the firm is poised to navigate the complexities of modern environmental challenges and support the sustainable success of its clients. For more information about Forrest Environmental Law and its services, please visit ForrestEnviroLaw.com.

SOURCE Forrest Environmental Law