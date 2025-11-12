Forrest Galante Opens the Gates to the World's Most Exclusive Animal Sanctuary in VANTARA: SANCTUARY STORIES, Now Airing on Animal Planet

New Episodes Every Friday Through December 12, 2025

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phantasticus Pictures' groundbreaking new wildlife docuseries, Vantara: Sanctuary Stories — hosted by world-renowned wildlife biologist and adventurer Forrest Galante — is now airing on Animal Planet with new episodes premiering Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max and Discovery+ beginning December 13, 2025.

Tune in to Vantara: Sanctuary Stories on Animal Planet, Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the Official Trailer for Vantara: Sanctuary Stories with Forrest Galante.

Vantara: Sanctuary Stories premiered Friday, November 7, with the debut episode taking audiences inside the inner workings of Vantara, the largest animal rescue and rehabilitation center on Earth. Located in Gujarat, India, and spanning morethan 3,500 acres, Vantara is home to over one million animals — from majestic elephants and tigers to rare birds and reptiles — all receiving lifelong care and protection.

Through stunning cinematography and emotional storytelling, the six-part series offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look into a sanctuary that has, until now, been closed to the public.

Upcoming episodes showcase dramatic recoveries and pioneering medical innovations — from the creation of a 3D-printed prosthetic beak for a toucan to the use of cutting-edge orthopedic technology to repair the hip of a leopard that had never before been able to run. Viewers will also witness large-scale rescues of elephants and birds and groundbreaking efforts in global conservation collaboration.

At the core of this ambitious project is Anant Ambani, the visionary founder of Vantara, whose mission is to redefine the future of animal welfare through compassion, science, and innovation. What began as a rescue initiative has evolved into a global model for modern conservation and one of the most ambitious animal welfare projects ever attempted.

Produced by Phantasticus Pictures to the highest cinematic standards, Vantara: Sanctuary Stories reimagines the spirit of classic wildlife series like The Zoo for a new generation. Each episode highlights extraordinary rescues, medical miracles, and human-animal connections that transcend borders.

SERIES INFORMATION

New Episodes Every Friday

9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet

Streaming on HBO Max & Discovery+ beginning December 13th

About Forrest Galante

Forrest Galante is a globally celebrated wildlife biologist, conservationist, and television host known for his fearless approach to exploration and animal advocacy. Raised in Zimbabwe, he gained international recognition through Discovery's Extinct or Alive, where his expeditions led to the rediscovery of eight species once thought extinct. With over 1.9 million YouTube subscribers and a passion for wildlife storytelling, Galante brings his signature authenticity and heart to one of the planet's most remarkable sanctuaries.

