Forrester Announces CX 2020 North America Forum

CX 2020 will explore a number of topics on customer experience that will drive disruption and growth in 2020 and beyond including the importance and remit of CX executives; CX innovation and the intersection of customer service and AI; and the role of value-for-customer in delivering a game-changing experiences. Forrester will also recognize brands providing best-in-class customer experience, as revealed in Forrester's 2020 CX Index rankings. CX Index measures how successfully firms deliver customer experiences that create and sustain loyalty.

"We know that CX transformation yields direct financial benefits, including faster revenue growth, more sustainable profits and lower costs to serve," Mack Brothers, chief product officer at Forrester said. "Forrester's CX 2020 North America event is the must-attend event for companies looking to attain those financial benefits — and for CX professionals seeking to lead with confidence and greater execution. With this event, we are building an unparalleled community and ecosystem from the consolidation of two already world-class events. We are providing a powerful opportunity for delegates to learn, engage, and discover what's changing in customer experience, what they should do about it, and how to execute."

CX 2020 is designed from the ground up to be a highly interactive experience, including opportunities for one-on-one interactions with over 50 Forrester analysts, peer discussions with the 1,500 leaders onsite, and 100+ cutting edge solution providers within the solutions showcase.

Resources & Additional Information:

To register for CX 2020 North America located at Hilton Midtown in New York City on June 16-18, 2020 , or to receive additional information on sponsorship opportunities, please visit http://forr.com/cx-na or contact events@forrester.com.

on , or to receive additional information on sponsorship opportunities, please visit http://forr.com/cx-na or contact events@forrester.com. Members of the press interested in attending and covering the Forum may contact press@forrester.com.

Learn more about Forrester's CX Index and how to connect CX measures to growth.

Follow Forrester on Twitter and LinkedIn and join the conversation using #ForrCX.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR ) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, analytics, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups, learning offerings, and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations.

Contact

Shweta Agarwal

Director, Public Relations

sagarwal@forrester.com

Ph: 617-613-6805

SOURCE Forrester

Related Links

http://www.forrester.com

