Forrester Announces Date Of New Tech & Innovation Forum, Opens Nominations For Early-stage Emerging Tech Companies

Forrester

12:06 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (NASDAQ: FORR) is hosting its second annual New Tech & Innovation Forum on July 18-19 at the Sheraton Boston, giving attendees a unique look ahead at the emerging technologies that will shape digital enterprises in 2019.

Vice President & Principal Analyst Brian Hopkins speaks at last year's Forrester Forum

From machine learning and artificial intelligence, to blockchain and IoT, emerging technologies are changing the ways businesses can provide strong customer experiences. And, increasingly, the transformative power of these emerging technologies is not how they can be implemented alone, but how they can be combined to create entirely new products and services.

Forrester calls these combinations "exponential technologies" and the New Tech & Innovation Forum will provide actionable insights to enterprise technology and business leaders on how they can deploy exponential tech to best win, serve and retain their customers.

"Forrester's inaugural New Tech Forum helped forward-thinking business and technology leaders understand the emerging, exponential technologies that drive custom-obsessed innovation," Forrester Chief Research and Product Officer Cliff Condon said. "As enterprises continue tying these technologies into their overall strategies, our next event will take it one step further by showcasing how not one technology – but the combination of many – will lead to new tools, platforms, products and services that really make a difference."

In addition to several sessions by Forrester analysts, the Forum will again showcase a select group of innovative companies whose technologies will set the pace in the new year. Early-stage companies with disruptive technologies are welcome to apply now through June 15 via Forrester's call for submissions.

Winners will be contacted the week of June 22, and companies selected to participate at the New Tech & Innovation Forum will be introduced to Forrester's roster of corporate and enterprise clients.

Resources & Additional Information:

About Forrester
Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups, and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations. For more information, visit forrester.com.

Contact
Jenna Vassallo, Forrester
Public Relations Manager
Tel. 617-613-5746, jvassallo@forrester.com

