Forrester Announces Date Of New Tech & Innovation Forum, Opens Nominations For Early-stage Emerging Tech Companies

From machine learning and artificial intelligence, to blockchain and IoT, emerging technologies are changing the ways businesses can provide strong customer experiences. And, increasingly, the transformative power of these emerging technologies is not how they can be implemented alone, but how they can be combined to create entirely new products and services.

Forrester calls these combinations "exponential technologies" and the New Tech & Innovation Forum will provide actionable insights to enterprise technology and business leaders on how they can deploy exponential tech to best win, serve and retain their customers.

"Forrester's inaugural New Tech Forum helped forward-thinking business and technology leaders understand the emerging, exponential technologies that drive custom-obsessed innovation," Forrester Chief Research and Product Officer Cliff Condon said. "As enterprises continue tying these technologies into their overall strategies, our next event will take it one step further by showcasing how not one technology – but the combination of many – will lead to new tools, platforms, products and services that really make a difference."

In addition to several sessions by Forrester analysts, the Forum will again showcase a select group of innovative companies whose technologies will set the pace in the new year. Early-stage companies with disruptive technologies are welcome to apply now through June 15 via Forrester's call for submissions.

Winners will be contacted the week of June 22, and companies selected to participate at the New Tech & Innovation Forum will be introduced to Forrester's roster of corporate and enterprise clients.

