Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For B2B Summit North America Live Virtual Experience

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its B2B Summit North America live virtual experience to be held May 3–6, 2021. For more than a decade, B2B Summit — formerly the SiriusDecisions Summit — has been a trusted resource for marketing, sales, and product leaders as they navigate unprecedented business challenges. In addition to new research being unveiled, this year's event will feature noteworthy keynote speakers, including Trevor Noah, comedian and award-winning host of "The Daily Show."

With customer motivations and needs fueling 74% of all B2B strategies, B2B Summit will help leaders better understand customers' changing behaviors and choices. Additionally, the event will feature more than 100 track sessions focused on the latest B2B buying trends, changing buyer needs, and new practices across sales, marketing, and product management. The event will also unveil new frameworks — including the Forrester B2B Revenue Waterfall — to help the revenue-generating ecosystem achieve greater efficiency and drive growth.

Noteworthy keynotes and sessions include:

B2B Marketing's New Destiny. Changes in buyer behavior, digitally disruptive business models, and fast-paced technology evolution are redefining B2B marketing's destiny. This session will highlight the forces ushering in marketing's new era and explain how leaders should pivot to fulfill marketing's new purpose.

Building Trust: The B2B Imperative. In a world where trust in all institutions is eroding, B2B companies struggle to build and preserve trust in their brands and offerings. This session will explain why the trust imperative is critical for B2B organizations and provide a framework for understanding and building trust.

The Five P's Of Sales That Will Power Success In The Future. This session will describe the key buying trends that will impact sales organizations in the future and the "five P's of sales" they must utilize to drive the revenue growth that all stakeholders will require.

"Marketing, sales, and product leaders from some of the world's most admired companies have relied on B2B Summit through the years for advice on how to grow, stay ahead, and make an impact in a dynamic market," said Sharyn Leaver, senior vice president of research at Forrester. "We are excited this year to showcase and unveil powerful thought leadership to help B2B leaders align across functions, anticipate their buyers' changing needs, and face new challenges head on."

Resources:

Register to attend Forrester's B2B Summit.

View the full agenda and speakers for B2B Summit.

Learn about B2B Summit sponsorship opportunities.

Follow @Forrester and #ForrB2BSummit for updates.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Media Contact:

Ira Kantor

Public Relations

Forrester Research, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Forrester

Related Links

www.forrester.com

