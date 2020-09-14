Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Security & Risk Global 2020 Virtual Experience

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced its full conference agenda for its Security & Risk Global 2020 live virtual experience to be held September 21–23, 2020. A destination for cybersecurity, privacy, and risk leaders and professionals, the event will showcase Forrester's latest research to combat emerging cyberthreats, help attendees stay abreast of new regulatory requirements, and help them learn the latest strategies to keep enterprises secure, especially as attackers become more sophisticated and new threats emerge. This year's event will also take an in-depth look at risk management and mitigation best practices.

The event will feature more than 40 sessions, including seven keynote sessions and three in-depth breakout tracks led by Forrester analysts. Noteworthy keynotes and sessions for this year's event include:

A New Interactive Take On "Hackers Vs. Executives." Security professionals must defend against several bot attacks — attacks that can wreak havoc for security, marketing, and business leaders. In this session, top security experts, including Signal Sciences Cofounder and Chief Security Officer Zane Lackey and White Ops Principal Threat Intelligence Hacker Dr. Russell Handorf , will demonstrate tools and techniques used by cybercriminals to create bots and evade basic detections.



"The effects of COVID-19, along with other unpredictable eruptions of systemic risk, will continue to surface over the next decade," said Stephanie Balaouras, event host and VP, group director at Forrester. "As new risks and cyberattacks become more sophisticated and privacy becomes a top priority for consumers and regulators alike, it is even more important for organizations to manage risk and minimize disruption to their businesses. This event is very timely for security, privacy, and risk professionals looking to plan for unexpected risk."

As previously announced, five-time Grammy Award winner, 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and popular music icon Michael McDonald will headline as music performer for Security & Risk Global attendees. Renowned as both a member of the Doobie Brothers and a solo artist, McDonald has also performed with a who's-who of critically acclaimed artists across a number of genres, including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, and Elton John.

