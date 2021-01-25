Forrester Announces Its Global Events Schedule For 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced its global events schedule for 2021. All 2021 events will focus on providing actionable insights and sharing best practices to help organizations become more customer-obsessed — critical to accelerating business growth. Aimed at sales, marketing, product, customer experience, and technology leaders, the events will feature Forrester's latest research, market-proven frameworks, and models to drive business success. They will also offer networking opportunities to drive engagement with peers, analysts, and sponsors.

The events lineup for 2021 includes:

APAC

CX APAC (May 11–12)

B2B Summit APAC (September 14–15)

Technology & Innovation APAC (October 19–20)

EMEA

B2B Summit EMEA (September 28–29)

CX EMEA (September 30–October 1)

Technology & Innovation EMEA (November 17–18)

North America

B2B Summit North America (May 3–6)

CX North America (June 7–9)

(June 7–9) Technology & Innovation North America (November 1–3)

Security & Risk (November 9–10)

Data Strategy & Insights (November 18–19)

Please refer to the Forrester website for the latest on event dates and content.

The company will offer events scheduled in the first half of 2021 as live virtual experiences — with a plan to transition to integrated experiences, combining in-person and digital components, in the second half. The transition will be contingent on local social distancing mandates and will prioritize the health and safety of the attendees.

Despite the pandemic, in 2020, Forrester successfully delivered its portfolio of events targeting sales, marketing, product, customer experience, and technology leaders as paid, live virtual experiences. Forrester's pivot to virtual events played a central role in guiding clients through the pandemic.

"We are proud to have created memorable experiences for our attendees — even in a virtual environment in 2020," said Lisa Riley, vice president of global events at Forrester. "We are continually innovating and evaluating new ways to help our attendees derive value from our events, regardless of whether they attend in person or virtually in 2021. Our events will equip leaders with new ideas, strategies, data, and frameworks to help them and their firms succeed in 2021."

