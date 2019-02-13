Forrester CEO And CFO To Speak At The Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George F. Colony and Chief Financial Officer Michael A. Doyle will speak at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference on Thursday, March 28 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Mr. Colony and Mr. Doyle will present at 2:40 p.m. Eastern time. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company's website at https://forr.com/2O3plrk.

