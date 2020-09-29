Forrester Gives XANT The Highest Scores In AI And Automation In Recent Sales Engagement Wave

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XANT, the leading Enterprise Sales Engagement Platform, was recognized in the recent Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement, Q3 2020 report with the highest scores in the AI and automation criteria. XANT also received the highest possible score in the category vision criteria which reflects XANT's strong point of view on revenue generation and differentiated approach.

The report gave XANT the highest possible score in eleven other criteria, including CRM integration, email/calendaring integration, dialer integration, workflows, activity capture, and conversation intelligence. XANT was also recognized as "an ideal fit for enterprise companies that want to help sellers better execute on buyer-center sales strategies."

"The digitization of the buying and selling process underway for some time has dramatically accelerated because of COVID-19 hardships. B2B sales leaders need sales engagement vendors that can deliver functionality and workflows to enable full revenue teams, provide industry-specific expertise, and have a vision and plan for how AI will elevate all users. Vendors that bring these capabilities together position themselves to successfully equip their customers in the new selling landscape."

Mary Shea , PhD, Forrester Analyst, The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement, Q3 2020

XANT has also recently been recognized as an industry leader by G2, the largest online tech marketplace available. Playbooks by XANT has been ranked based on user reviews as a leader in sales engagement, sales intelligence, sales analytics, email tracking, and outbound call tracking. Reviews have shown that 91% of Playbooks users would recommend the product. Further, 95% of users rated XANT with at least 4 out of 5 stars.

"Sales engagement is one of the fastest-growing categories of sales technology," said Chris Harrington CEO of XANT. "We have a strong vision for the future of XANT. Our platform will continue to enable go to market teams to increase productivity and effectiveness. Unlike other platforms, ours uses data and AI to demonstrably improve selling results for enterprise customers."

XANT offers the leading Enterprise Sales Engagement Platform that helps sales professionals accelerate revenue, optimize customer interactions, and connect to the right buyers. Playbooks manages lead follow-up and prospecting cadences, automates administrative tasks, and uses data to predict who, when, and how to engage buyers for the best revenue outcome. http://XANT.ai

