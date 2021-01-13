Forrester Honored As One Of The Best Places To Work In 2021, A Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth time in five years, Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021. The Employees' Choice Award is based solely on the input of employees who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

"Resilient, compassionate Forresterites rallied together this past year despite unprecedented levels of physical separation," said Forrester Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George F. Colony. "I'm incredibly proud of our employees and know we're stepping into 2021 more prepared for the future than ever before."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by US-based employees between October 22, 2019 and October 19, 2020. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the eight workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research team, and takes into account quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2021, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm.

