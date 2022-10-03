Forrester Honors Recipients Of 2022 North America Technology Awards At Technology & Innovation North America

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that Oshkosh Corporation and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) are winners of this year's North America Technology Awards. These awards, presented at Technology & Innovation North America, recognize both organizations for executing an enterprisewide future fit technology strategy and outcomes-driven enterprise architecture practice, respectively, and putting their customers at the center of their organization's operating model.

The following is additional information about Forrester's 2022 North America Technology Award winners:

Oshkosh , an industrial technology company that designs and manufactures specialty trucks and access equipment, is this year's recipient of Forrester's Technology Strategy Impact Award. Oshkosh is honored for implementing a future fit tech strategy that optimizes the organization's core technology, establishes new digital business capabilities, and improves its cybersecurity posture. Oshkosh's tech strategy has also helped automate over 100,000 annual hours of work and has enabled millions in annual savings. In being future fit, Oshkosh's Digital Technology (DT) team is also leveraging modern platforms and practices to grow and transform its businesses while building out a tech partner ecosystem to help implement its solutions with agility.

, an industrial technology company that designs and manufactures specialty trucks and access equipment, is this year's recipient of Forrester's Technology Strategy Impact Award. Oshkosh is honored for implementing a future fit tech strategy that optimizes the organization's core technology, establishes new digital business capabilities, and improves its cybersecurity posture. Oshkosh's tech strategy has also helped automate over 100,000 annual hours of work and has enabled millions in annual savings. In being future fit, Oshkosh's Digital Technology (DT) team is also leveraging modern platforms and practices to grow and transform its businesses while building out a tech partner ecosystem to help implement its solutions with agility. Blue Cross NC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, is this year's recipient of Forrester's Enterprise Architecture (EA) Award. Blue Cross NC is honored for developing an EA practice that evaluates the organization's technology investments, accelerates its analytics strategy, and focuses on a seamless technology experience for patients, partners, and providers. In addition to building its own EA planning tool, Aardvark, Blue Cross NC is leading a cost-effective migration to a new cloud-based analytics platform while establishing a standardized disaster recovery and high-availability architecture framework to ensure consistency across its systems.

"We are excited to celebrate Forrester's Technology Award winners, who each demonstrate a laser focus on customer and business outcomes," said Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester. "In successfully transforming their technology strategies and capabilities to be adaptive, creative, and resilient, these companies are able to adapt to a fast-changing tech landscape and drive growth in a disruptive time."

Award-winning companies in EMEA will be announced at Forrester's Technology & Innovation EMEA Forum, taking place October 13–14, 2022. Recipients of Forrester's APAC Technology Awards will be announced at Technology & Innovation APAC, taking place November 15–16, 2022.

Resources:

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients.

Media Contact:

Ira Kantor

Public Relations

Forrester Research, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Forrester