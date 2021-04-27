Forrester Honors Three B2B Organizations For Improving Business Performance Through Marketing, Sales, And Product Alignment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that Code42 Software, Inc., Dell Technologies, and SUEZ – Water Technologies & Solutions are this year's Return on Integration (ROI) Honors winners. These organizations are being recognized for making bold decisions, aligning their revenue engine, and driving transformative initiatives using Forrester models, frameworks, and methodologies.

Awarded to select organizations that improve their performance through exemplary sales, marketing, and product alignment, these ROI honorees will be recognized at B2B Summit North America , being held from May 3–6 as a live virtual experience. According to Forrester, organizations that successfully align product, marketing, and sales grow 19% faster and are 15% more profitable. At the event, the honorees will present their business transformation journeys and share their success stories.

"Only a handful of organizations are awarded the ROI Honor each year," said John Donlon, VP of product management with Forrester. "This year's ROI Honors winners demonstrated evidence of strong integration across sales, marketing, and product management functions to drive revenue growth. I am excited for each of them to share the best practices they implemented and the challenges they overcame with the B2B Summit attendees. Their journeys will serve as a true inspiration to many other B2B organizations looking to rev up their revenue engine and accelerate growth this year."

Key highlights include:

Code42 Software, Inc. won the ROI Honor for sales, marketing, and product alignment for the development and launch of its Incydr product. Join this keynote session to learn how Code42's sales, marketing, and product teams took six big steps to not only bring a new offering to market but also to create a new industry category along the way.

"Launching an innovative solution in the crowded cybersecurity space requires tight and continuous collaboration between marketing, product, and sales," said Alexandra Gobbi, chief marketing officer at Code42 Software. "Our partnership with Forrester and the range of frameworks and methodologies provided — from analysts across security and risk, as well as marketing and sales — helped us shape our value proposition and launch integrated campaigns."

Dell Technologies is being recognized for demand management for the transformation of its global campaign development and execution process. This keynote session will explain how Dell made three key shifts in its approach to pivot from product- to audience centricity and rationalize campaigns with a focus on buyer needs.

"The pace of change, particularly in the technology sector, is as fast and furious as it is constant," said Susanna Gresswell, VP of global brands and campaigns Dell Technologies. "Our multiyear transformation from product-oriented to audience-oriented campaigns has had a tremendous impact on our B2B business. By focusing on buyer needs, we were able to support more cross-portfolio conversations that expanded opportunities for us as a business and supported an important perception shift for us as an end-to-end technology company."

SUEZ – Water Technologies & Solutions worked closely with Forrester to align its sales, marketing, and product functions for the optimization of its revenue engine. In this keynote session, SUEZ will explain how it navigated a complex global engineering organization to put the spotlight on the buyer experience, achieving a cultural revolution for everyone involved in revenue generation activities.

"We are very honored to be a winner of Forrester's ROI award. Improving the customer experience is a core value for SUEZ and a critical step in building a positive customer relationship," said Susan Roberts, global revenue marketing leader at SUEZ - Water Technologies & Solutions. "When we saw that our website leads didn't translate into pipeline and revenue for the business, we needed to drive change. With Forrester's help, our sales and marketing teams worked together to create a process that benefited our customers, the sales team, and our bottom line. As a result, we are now able to show repeatable, predictable, and scalable revenue growth for the business."

Resources:

Register to attend Forrester's B2B Summit.

View the full conference agenda here.

Follow @Forrester and #ForrB2BSummit for updates.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Media Contact:

Shweta Agarwal

(617) 613-6805

[email protected]

SOURCE Forrester

Related Links

www.forrester.com

