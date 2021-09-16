Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Service For Security & Risk Leaders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help firms better prepare, anticipate emerging threats, and protect their reputation, Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) introduces Forrester Decisions for Security & Risk. According to Forrester, 54% of firms worldwide describe their business continuity plans as being ill-equipped to handle cyberattacks or other security incidents. This new service offers security and risk leaders bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to continuously manage risk and protect their firms against cyberattacks and emerging threats.

Forrester Decisions for Security & Risk is part of a portfolio of 15 research services designed for executives, functional leaders, and their teams across technology, marketing, CX, sales, and product management. These services empower leaders and their teams to move quickly, de-risk decisions, and save time and money when tackling their most pressing priorities. The key priorities for the Forrester Decisions for Security & Risk service include:

Proactively managing enterprise risk and sustaining compliance.

Leading a high-performing security organization and culture.

Defending against cyberattacks and emerging threats.

Implementing identity and access management for human and nonhuman entities.

Establishing an effective privacy and data protection program.

Securing products through their lifecycle.

Securing and managing the risks of emerging technologies.

"Security, privacy, and risk management are the foundation of a trusted business," said Sharyn Leaver, SVP of research at Forrester, "yet protecting business reputation against an increasingly complex risk landscape is no easy task. Moreover, security and risk professionals face tremendous pressure to comply with customer demands for data privacy and transparency. Forrester Decisions for Security & Risk enables leaders to not only anticipate and manage risks but also operate efficiently in a volatile business environment that requires gaining buy-in and goodwill across the organization."

Additionally, Forrester Decisions offers a personalized digital experience to help users intuitively navigate and share content. Forrester Decisions for Security & Risk includes three core components to help security and risk leaders make progress on priorities and plan for the future:

1. Bold vision research showcasing the latest insights, trends, predictions, and market forecasts to stay ahead of shifting customer and market dynamics. Examples include:

Customer insights: Access to data snapshots that explore consumer and business buyer attitudes, behaviors, and technology adoption.

Access to data snapshots that explore consumer and business buyer attitudes, behaviors, and technology adoption. Forrester's signature research: Forrester's take on the important trends impacting business today. This includes bold research such as The Trust Imperative, which provides a concrete definition of trust and identifies key levers to help companies win the trust of their customers, employees, and partners, and Embed Cybersecurity And Privacy Everywhere To Secure Your Brand And Business, which explores how technology leaders must embed cybersecurity and privacy across their firms to successfully protect their brand.

2. Curated tools and frameworks to tackle priorities with strategic models and plug-and-play templates, including:

Strategic models: Each Forrester Decisions service contains a core set of strategic models designed to help leaders take action immediately on their most pressing priorities. For example, The Forrester Defend The Trusted Enterprise Model breaks down five core sets of actions security leaders and their teams should take to protect their enterprises — evaluate and design; architect and implement; operate and automate; prevent and protect; and detect and respond. Zero Trust is embedded throughout each of these steps.

Each Forrester Decisions service contains a core set of strategic models designed to help leaders take action immediately on their most pressing priorities. For example, The Forrester Defend The Trusted Enterprise Model breaks down five core sets of actions security leaders and their teams should take to protect their enterprises — evaluate and design; architect and implement; operate and automate; prevent and protect; and detect and respond. Zero Trust is embedded throughout each of these steps. Assessments: Security and risk leaders can measure their state of future fitness to see if they have the right people, skills, and technology to achieve their objectives.

Security and risk leaders can measure their state of future fitness to see if they have the right people, skills, and technology to achieve their objectives. Certification courses: Within Forrester Decisions, security and risk leaders can take a Zero Trust certification course to adopt Forrester's Zero Trust methodology at their organizations.

3. Hands-on guidance to apply Forrester research to specific needs:

Guidance sessions: Executives can work with Forrester experts to apply frameworks, models, and data to specific contexts.

Executives can work with Forrester experts to apply frameworks, models, and data to specific contexts. Events: Forrester's annual Security & Risk Forum, taking place November 9–10, 2021, will showcase Forrester's latest research, best practices, and offer actionable advice to grow customer trust and drive business results.

