Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Service For Technology Executives

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) introduces Forrester Decisions for Technology Executives to help technology executives adapt quickly to changing business needs. This service offers bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to enable firms to establish future fit strategies — the ability to quickly reconfigure business structures and capabilities to meet future customer and employee needs with adaptivity, creativity, and resilience. According to Forrester, future fit firms grow 2.7x faster than their peers.

Forrester Decisions for Technology Executives — part of the Forrester Decisions research product portfolio — is designed to empower leaders and their teams to move quickly, de-risk decisions, and save time and money when tackling their most pressing priorities, including:

Demonstrating the business value of technology.

Delivering a high-performing organization.

Embedding privacy and cybersecurity in the company.

Optimizing tech stack and services.

Enabling an insights-driven business.

Evaluating and experimenting with emerging tech.

Inspiring and innovating with technology.

"Two factors are straining technology leaders: a pivot to enable remote workforces and increased pressure to shift to digital business models," said Sharyn Leaver, SVP of research at Forrester. "Most businesses have proven unprepared to handle these shifts, with upwards of 20% of Fortune 500 companies projected to either dissolve assets or go out of business this year. Meanwhile, only 36% of firms plan to operate IT as usual. Forrester Decisions provides the tools and guidance needed to help technology leaders and their teams adapt quickly and position themselves for long-term growth."

Additionally, Forrester Decisions offers a personalized digital experience to help users intuitively navigate and share content. Forrester Decisions for Technology Executives includes three core components to help technology leaders make progress on today's priorities and plan for the future:

1. Bold vision research showcasing the latest insights, trends, predictions, and market forecasts to stay ahead of shifting customer and market dynamics. Examples include:

Customer insights. Access to data snapshots that explore consumer and business buyer attitudes, behaviors, and technology adoption.



Access to data snapshots that explore consumer and business buyer attitudes, behaviors, and technology adoption. Forrester's signature research. Forrester's take on the important trends impacting business today. This includes research such as Use A Future Fit Technology Strategy To Drive Business Value, which explores how technology executives should pursue a future fit technology strategy to improve the technology foundations and innovations their firms need to win, serve, and retain customers.

2. Curated tools and frameworks to tackle priorities with strategic models and plug-and-play templates, including:

Strategic models. Each Forrester Decisions service contains a core set of strategic models designed to help leaders take action immediately on their most pressing priorities. For example, Forrester's adaptive IT operating model factors in six components — customers, services, capabilities, structure, governance, and leadership — to help technology leaders fuel customer obsession and business growth.



Each Forrester Decisions service contains a core set of strategic models designed to help leaders take action immediately on their most pressing priorities. For example, Forrester's adaptive IT operating model factors in six components — customers, services, capabilities, structure, governance, and leadership — to help technology leaders fuel customer obsession and business growth. Peer benchmarks. Forrester Decisions provides clients with access to IT performance and operational benchmarks from more than 5,600 unique assessments across several regions and industries.



Forrester Decisions provides clients with access to IT performance and operational benchmarks from more than 5,600 unique assessments across several regions and industries. Assessments. Technology executives can measure their state of future fitness to see if they have the right people, skills, and technology to achieve their objectives.

3. Hands-on guidance to apply Forrester research to specific needs:

Guidance sessions. Executives can work with Forrester experts to apply frameworks, models, and data to specific contexts.



Executives can work with Forrester experts to apply frameworks, models, and data to specific contexts. Events. Learn about the full suite of Forrester Decisions' technology services at Forrester's annual events in North America , EMEA, and APAC. These include Technology & Innovation North America, taking place November 2–3, 2021, and Data Strategy & Insights, taking place November 18–19, 2021. Technology & Innovation APAC and Technology & Innovation EMEA will take place October 19–20, 2021, and November 17–18, 2021, respectively.

