Forrester Launches CX Certification

While 73% of companies aim to be CX leaders, only 25% say their CX programs actually improve customer experiences. Companies with highly rated customer experiences increase revenue at twice the rate of those with poorly rated experiences, so brands that prioritize CX gain a clear financial upside. The value CX provides has created a tight talent market, and comprehensive CX training options are few. Forrester's product fills this gap for companies looking to train new or existing CX teams as well as for individuals interested in moving into the burgeoning CX profession.

"Customer experience is a key differentiator across all industries, but most companies fail to provide quality experiences," Forrester Chief Research and Product Officer Cliff Condon said. "Our 2018 CX Index data reveals that CX improvement is stagnant for the third year in a row. By partnering with Forrester on their CX transformation journey, CX teams will take with them concrete skills, valuable tools, and repeatable processes that will help them differentiate on CX."

Forrester's three-part CX Certification begins with a six-week online course in CX Foundations, which features six lessons focusing on topics such as journey mapping, CX measurement, and ROI modeling. Working in a collaborative and social learning environment, participants create real-world deliverables through interactive activities and short video lessons that are available on demand. Successful completion awards participants a signed certificate and badge to promote their certification.

"CX training and certification is critical to our team and business," Jill Skender Krummel, customer experience manager at Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation said. "Customer experience is still an emerging discipline and enrolling in Forrester's CX Certification allows us to build our skills and gives us the confidence and credibility we need as the CX experts in our organization."

Additional Resources

To learn more about Forrester's CX Certification and how to register your team for the next course, visit http://forr.com/cxcert or contact us at certify@forrester.com or (617) 613-5730.

Review the syllabus for a deeper look into the six modules Forrester's CX Foundations course offers and start your two-week free trial today.

About Forrester



Forrester (Nasdaq : FORR ) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, analytics, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups, and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations.

Contact



Forrester



Jenna Vassallo



Public Relations Manager, Marketing



617-613-5746 | jvassallo@forrester.com

SOURCE Forrester

Related Links

http://www.forrester.com

