Forrester Research Reports 2018 First-Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues were $77.7 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $77.2 million for the first quarter of 2017. Research revenues were flat, and advisory services and events revenues increased 2%, compared with the first quarter of 2017. On a constant-currency basis, research revenues decreased 2%, and advisory services and events revenues increased 1%, compared with the first quarter of 2017.

Forrester adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers," as amended, as of January 1, 2018, on a modified retrospective method, such that the new standard was applied to revenue transactions as of January 1, 2018. Prior-year amounts were not restated; rather, the cumulative effect of adopting the standard was recognized as of January 1, 2018. The primary effect on our financial results in the first quarter of 2018 was a reduction in revenue of approximately $2.3 million compared to the prior standards and a reduction in deferred revenue of $7.8 million from the cumulative effect of adopting the standard on January 1, 2018. In addition, accounts receivable and deferred revenue were approximately $5.7 million lower as of March 31, 2018, due to the treatment of cancelable contracts under the new standard. For the full year of 2018, Forrester expects that adopting the new standard will not have a significant effect on our financial results.

On a GAAP basis, net loss was $1.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018, compared with a net income of $3.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017.

On a pro forma basis, net loss was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018, which reflects a pro forma effective tax rate of 31%. Pro forma net income excludes stock-based compensation of $2.0 million and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $0.2 million. This compares with pro forma net income of $3.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017, which reflects a pro forma tax rate of 40%. Pro forma net income for the first quarter of 2017 excludes stock-based compensation of $2.0 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $0.2 million, and investment losses of $0.2 million.

"Forrester attained revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2018 but missed EPS guidance," said George F. Colony, Forrester's chairman and chief executive officer. "Our EPS shortfall was primarily driven by the impact of the new revenue accounting rules, but we do not expect it to affect our full-year earnings. We are seeing meaningful progress in executing our strategy and remain confident in our view for 2018; therefore, we are leaving our full-year 2018 guidance unchanged."

Forrester is providing second-quarter 2018 financial guidance as follows:

Second-Quarter 2018 (GAAP):

Total revenues of approximately $92.0 million to $95.0 million .

to . Operating margin of approximately 7.2% to 9.2%.

Other income (expense), net of zero.

An effective tax rate of 31%.

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.29 to $0.33 .

Second-Quarter 2018 (Pro Forma):

Pro forma financial guidance for the second quarter of 2018 excludes stock-based compensation expense of $1.9 million to $2.1 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of approximately $0.2 million, and any investment gains or losses.

Pro forma operating margin of approximately 9.5% to 11.5%.

Pro forma effective tax rate of 31%.

Pro forma diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.37 to $0.41 .

Our full-year 2018 guidance is as follows:

Full-Year 2018 (GAAP):

Total revenues of approximately $352.0 million to $360.0 million .

to . Operating margin of approximately 7.5% to 8.5%.

Other income (expense), net of zero.

An effective tax rate of 31%.

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.03 to $1.10 .

Full-Year 2018 (Pro Forma):

Pro forma financial guidance for full-year 2018 excludes stock-based compensation expense of $8.3 million to $8.8 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of approximately $0.7 million, and any investment gains or losses.

Pro forma operating margin of approximately 10.0% to 11.0%.

Pro forma effective tax rate of 31%.

Pro forma diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.38 to $1.45 .

Quarterly Dividend

Forrester also announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable June 27, 2018, to shareholders of record on June 13, 2018.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, Forrester's financial guidance for the second quarter of and full-year 2018, statements about the success of operational improvements, and statements about Forrester's future financial performance and financial condition. These statements are based on Forrester's current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future activities and results of operations to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual future activities and results to differ include, among others, Forrester's ability to retain and enrich memberships for its research products and services, demand for advisory and consulting services, technology spending, Forrester's ability to respond to business and economic conditions and market trends, Forrester's ability to develop and offer new products and services, the risks and challenges inherent in international business activities, competition and industry consolidation, the ability to attract and retain professional staff, Forrester's dependence on key personnel, Forrester's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from recent internal reorganizations, the possibility of network disruptions and security breaches, Forrester's ability to enforce and protect its intellectual property, and possible variations in Forrester's quarterly operating results. Dividend declarations are at the discretion of Forrester's board of directors, and plans for future dividends may be revised by the board at any time. Forrester undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information, please refer to Forrester's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The consolidated statements of income and the table of key financial data are attached.

Forrester Research, Inc.













Consolidated Statements of Income













(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended









March 31,









2018

2017





















Revenues:













Research services

$ 51,700

$ 51,743





Advisory services and events

26,049

25,451





Total revenues

77,749

77,194





Operating expenses:













Cost of services and fulfillment

34,105

31,396





Selling and marketing

33,011

30,622





General and administrative

10,739

10,170





Depreciation

1,996

1,679





Amortization of intangible assets

186

191





Total operating expenses

80,037

74,058





Income (loss) from operations

(2,288)

3,136





Other income (expense), net

(118)

9





Losses on investments

(25)

(203)





Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,431)

2,942





Income tax benefit

(698)

(88)





Net income (loss)

$ (1,733)

$ 3,030





















Diluted income (loss) per common share

$ (0.10)

$ 0.16





















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

18,036

18,536





















Basic income (loss) per common share

$ (0.10)

$ 0.17





















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

18,036

18,230





















Pro forma data (1):





























Income (loss) from operations

$ (2,288)

$ 3,136





Amortization of intangible assets

186

191





Stock-based compensation included in the













following expense categories:













Cost of services and fulfillment

1,020

1,197





Selling and marketing

244

162





General and administrative

699

690





















Pro forma income (loss) from operations

(139)

5,376





















Other income (expense), net

(118)

9





Pro forma income (loss) before income taxes

(257)

5,385





















Income tax benefit under GAAP

(698)

(88)





Tax effects of pro forma items (2)

528

915





Adjustment to tax expense to reflect pro forma tax rate (3)

90

1,327





















Pro forma net income (loss)

$ (177)

$ 3,231





















Pro forma diluted income (loss) per share

$ (0.01)

$ 0.17





Pro forma diluted weighted average shares outstanding

18,036

18,536





















(1) Forrester believes that pro forma financial results provide investors with consistent and comparable information to aid in the understanding of Forrester's ongoing business, and are also used by Forrester in making compensation decisions. Our pro forma presentation excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, stock-based compensation, net gains or losses from investments, as well as their related tax effects. We also utilized an assumed tax rate of 31% in 2018 and

40% in 2017, which excludes items such as any release of reserves for uncertain tax positions established in prior years and the effect of any adjustments related to the filing of prior year tax returns. The pro forma data does not purport to be prepared in accordance with Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in the United States.





















(2) The tax effect of adjusting items is based on the accounting treatment and rate for the jurisdiction of each item.

















(3) To compute pro forma net income, we apply a pro forma effective tax rate of 31% in 2018 and 40% in 2017.





































Forrester Research, Inc.







Key Financial Data







(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)





















March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017 Balance sheet data:







Cash, cash equivalents and marketable investments

$ 136,331

$ 134,123 Accounts receivable, net

$ 62,154

$ 70,023 Deferred revenue

$ 155,425

$ 145,207













March 31,



2018

2017 Cash flow data:







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 7,805

$ 19,454 Purchases of property and equipment

$ (1,324)

$ (1,540) Repurchases of common stock

$ (4,367)

$ (21,453) Dividends paid

$ (3,611)

$ (3,462)













As of



March 31,



2018

2017 Metrics:







Agreement value

$ 246,400

$ 236,600 Client retention

75%

74% Dollar retention

88%

87% Enrichment

98%

94% Number of clients

2,349

2,427













As of



March 31,



2018

2017 Headcount:







Total headcount

1,379

1,375 Products and advisory services staff

524

512 Sales force

519

535

