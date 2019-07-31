Forrester Research Reports 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced its 2019 second-quarter financial results.

Second-Quarter Financial Performance

Total revenues were $128.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $96.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. Research revenues increased 31%, and advisory services and events revenues increased 36%, compared with the second quarter of 2018. Pro forma revenues, which exclude the fair value adjustment to deferred revenue from the acquisition of SiriusDecisions, were $133.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, with $78.8 million from research services and $54.3 million from advisory services and events.

On a GAAP basis, net income was $1.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $7.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018.

On a pro forma basis, net income was $12.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, which reflects a pro forma effective tax rate of 31%. Pro forma net income excludes stock-based compensation of $2.8 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $5.1 million, acquisition-related deferred revenue fair value adjustment of $4.9 million, and acquisition and integration costs of $2.5 million. This compares with a pro forma net income of $9.6 million, or $0.53 million per diluted share, for the same period in 2018, which reflects a pro forma tax rate of 31%. Pro forma net income for the second quarter of 2018 excludes stock-based compensation of $2.1 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $0.2 million, and acquisition and integration costs of $0.3 million.

"Forrester was at the upper end of pro forma revenue and operating margin guidance and exceeded our pro forma EPS target for the second quarter," said George F. Colony, Forrester's chairman and chief executive officer. "We are seeing meaningful progress in executing our strategy and accelerating the integration with SiriusDecisions across the business."

Forrester is providing third-quarter 2019 financial guidance as follows:

Third-Quarter 2019 (GAAP):

Total revenues of approximately $105.0 million to $109.0 million .

to . Operating margin of approximately (2.0)% to 0.0%.

Interest expense of approximately $2.1 million .

. An effective tax rate of (10)% to (5)%.

Loss per share of approximately $0.19 to $0.23 .

Third-Quarter 2019 (Pro Forma):

Pro forma financial guidance for the third quarter of 2019 excludes the reduction in revenue from the fair value adjustment of pre-acquisition deferred revenue of $1.5 million to $2.0 million, stock-based compensation expense of $3.0 million to $3.2 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $5.5 million to $6.0 million, acquisition and integration costs of $1.3 million to $1.6 million, and any investment gains or losses.

Pro forma revenue of approximately $107.0 million to $111.0 million .

to . Pro forma operating margin of approximately 9.0% to 11.0%.

Pro forma effective tax rate of 31%.

Pro forma diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.27 to $0.31 .

Our full-year 2019 guidance is as follows:

Full-Year 2019 (GAAP):

Total revenues of approximately $456.5 million to $466.5 million .

to . Operating margin of approximately (1.0)% to 0.0%.

Interest expense of approximately $8.6 million .

. An effective tax rate of (10)% to (5)%.

Diluted loss per share of approximately $0.53 to $0.63 .

Full-Year 2019 (Pro Forma):

Pro forma financial guidance for full-year 2019 excludes the reduction in revenue from the fair value adjustment of pre-acquisition deferred revenue of $11.0 million to $11.5 million, stock-based compensation expense of $11.5 million to $12.0 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $22.0 million to $23.0 million, acquisition and integration costs of $7.5 million to $8.0 million, and any investment gains or losses.

Pro forma revenue of approximately $468.0 million to $478.0 million .

to . Pro forma operating margin of approximately 10.5% to 11.5%.

Pro forma effective tax rate of 31%.

Pro forma diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.52 to $1.62 .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, Forrester's financial guidance for the third quarter of and full-year 2019, statements about the success of operational improvements, and statements about Forrester's future financial performance and financial condition. These statements are based on Forrester's current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future activities and results of operations to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual future activities and results to differ include, among others, Forrester's ability to retain and enrich memberships for its research products and services, technology spending, Forrester's ability to respond to business and economic conditions and market trends, the risks and challenges inherent in international business activities, competition and industry consolidation, the ability to attract and retain professional staff, Forrester's dependence on key personnel, Forrester's ability to successfully integrate businesses that it acquires, the impact of Forrester's outstanding debt obligations, the possibility of network disruptions and security breaches, and possible variations in Forrester's quarterly operating results. Financial guidance regarding shares outstanding and per-share amounts is based on certain assumptions that are subject to change, including with respect to an anticipated reduction in share repurchases subsequent to Forrester's acquisition of SiriusDecisions. While currently suspended, dividend declarations are at the discretion of Forrester's board of directors. Forrester undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information, please refer to Forrester's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The consolidated statements of income and the table of key financial data are attached.

Forrester Research, Inc.















Consolidated Statements of Income















(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Revenues:















Research services

$ 76,279

$ 58,300

$ 144,888

$ 110,000 Advisory services and events

51,904

38,053

83,944

64,102 Total revenues

128,183

96,353

228,832

174,102 Operating expenses:















Cost of services and fulfillment

56,571

39,071

101,681

73,176 Selling and marketing

44,017

32,709

86,050

65,720 General and administrative

13,221

10,940

26,411

21,679 Depreciation

2,166

2,095

4,189

4,091 Amortization of intangible assets

5,099

182

11,309

368 Acquisition and integration costs

2,487

329

5,454

329 Total operating expenses

123,561

85,326

235,094

165,363 Income (loss) from operations

4,622

11,027

(6,262)

8,739 Interest expense

(2,085)

—

(4,437)

— Other income (expense), net

(86)

271

(356)

153 Losses on investments

(8)

(20)

(44)

(45) Income (loss) before income taxes

2,443

11,278

(11,099)

8,847 Income tax expense

888

3,490

662

2,792 Net income (loss)

$ 1,555

$ 7,788

$ (11,761)

$ 6,055

















Basic income (loss) per common share

$ 0.08

$ 0.43

$ (0.64)

$ 0.34 Diluted income (loss) per common share

$ 0.08

$ 0.43

$ (0.64)

$ 0.33 Basic weighted average shares outstanding

18,435

17,965

18,399

18,001 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

18,780

18,290

18,399

18,313

















Pro forma data (1):















GAAP total revenues

$ 128,183

$ 96,353

$ 228,832

$ 174,102 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment

4,905

—

8,810

— Pro forma revenues

$ 133,088

$ 96,353

$ 237,642

$ 174,102

















Income (loss) from operations

$ 4,622

$ 11,027

$ (6,262)

$ 8,739 Amortization of intangible assets

5,099

182

11,309

368 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment

4,905

—

8,810

— Acquisition and integration costs

2,487

329

5,454

329 Stock-based compensation included in the















following expense categories:















Cost of services and fulfillment

1,567

1,108

3,030

2,127 Selling and marketing

485

246

925

491 General and administrative

796

754

1,578

1,453

















Pro forma income from operations

19,961

13,646

24,844

13,507 Interest expense

(2,085)

—

(4,437)

— Other income (expense), net

(86)

271

(356)

153 Pro forma income before income taxes

17,790

13,917

20,051

13,660

















Income tax expense GAAP

888

3,490

662

2,792 Tax effects of pro forma items (2)

3,871

603

7,768

1,131 Adjustment to tax expense to reflect pro forma tax rate (3)

756

221

(2,214)

312

















Pro forma net income

$ 12,275

$ 9,603

$ 13,835

$ 9,425

















Pro forma diluted income per share

$ 0.65

$ 0.53

$ 0.74

$ 0.51 Pro forma diluted weighted average shares outstanding

18,780

18,290

18,716

18,313

















(1) Forrester believes that pro forma financial results provide investors with consistent and







comparable information to aid in the understanding of Forrester's ongoing business, and are also







used by Forrester in making compensation decisions. Our pro forma presentation excludes







amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related deferred revenue fair value







adjustments, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, net gains or losses







from investments, as well as their related tax effects. We also utilized an assumed tax rate of 31%







in both 2019 and 2018, which excludes items such as any release of reserves for uncertain tax







positions established in prior years and the effect of any adjustments related to the filing of prior







year tax returns. The pro forma data does not purport to be prepared in accordance with Accounting





Principles Generally Accepted in the United States.

































(2) The tax effect of adjusting items is based on the accounting treatment and rate for the







jurisdiction of each item.

































(3) To compute pro forma net income, we apply a pro forma effective tax rate of 31%.









Forrester Research, Inc.







Key Financial Data







(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)











June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018 Balance sheet data:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 69,762

$ 140,296 Accounts receivable, net

$ 65,824

$ 67,318 Deferred revenue

$ 180,910

$ 135,332 Debt outstanding

$ 141,875

$ —













Six Months Ended



June 30,



2019

2018 Cash flow data:







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 33,529

$ 28,286 Purchases of property and equipment

$ (4,666)

$ (2,544) Cash paid for acquisitions

$ (238,943)

$ (1,289) Repayments of debt

$ (33,125)

$ — Repurchases of common stock

$ —

$ (9,642) Dividends paid

$ —

$ (7,196)













As of



June 30,



2019

2018 Metrics:







Agreement value

$ 348,900

$ 249,500 Client retention

73%

71% Dollar retention

90%

89% Enrichment

108%

107% Number of clients

2,875

2,355













As of



June 30,



2019

2018 Headcount:







Total headcount

1,777

1,402 Products and advisory services staff

670

539 Sales force

697

520

