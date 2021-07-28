Forrester Research Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced its 2021 second-quarter financial results.

Second-Quarter Financial Performance

Total revenues were $128.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $113.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.

On a GAAP basis, net income was $8.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $11.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $12.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, which reflects an adjusted effective tax rate of 31%. Adjusted net income excludes stock-based compensation of $2.4 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $4.0 million, and integration costs of $0.2 million. This compares with adjusted net income of $12.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020, which reflects an adjusted tax rate of 31%. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2020 excludes stock-based compensation of $2.5 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $4.7 million, acquisition-related deferred revenue fair value adjustment of $0.1 million, integration costs of $0.6 million, and gains on investments of $2.4 million.

"Our laser focus on increasing contract value resulted in another strong quarter," said George F. Colony, Forrester's chairman and chief executive officer. "Year over year, contract value grew 9%, and revenue increased across all business units: research, consulting, and events. We generated $70 million of cash in the first half of 2021 — more than the company has produced in any previous full year. Operating margin and earnings per share also exceeded the upper end of guidance. As a result of our continued strong performance in Q2 and the first half of the year, we are raising guidance for the second time this year."

"Our products and engagement model are resonating with clients, and we are confident that our new product portfolio, Forrester Decisions, will further accelerate our ability to deliver sustained double-digit contract value growth. Forrester Decisions brings together the vision and strategy of Forrester with the operational research of SiriusDecisions into one unique offering. Despite pandemic-related headwinds, we believe that the company can achieve its 2021 goals and continue to expand its annually recurring relationships with clients."

As part of the company's pivot to contract value (CV) in 2021, Forrester is classifying all components of its CV subscription research products as research revenues. In prior periods, advisory sessions included in Forrester's research subscription products were classified as consulting revenues. This has resulted in approximately $1.4 million and $2.9 million of revenue being reclassified from consulting revenues to research revenues in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

Forrester is providing third-quarter and full-year 2021 financial guidance as follows:

Third-Quarter 2021 (GAAP):

Total revenues of approximately $114.0 million to $118 .0 million.

to .0 million. Operating margin of approximately 1.0% to 3.0%.

Interest expense of approximately $1.0 million .

. An effective tax rate of 31%.

Earnings per share of approximately $0 .01 to $0.07.

Third-Quarter 2021 (Adjusted):

Adjusted financial guidance for the third quarter of 2021 excludes stock-based compensation expense of $2.3 million to $2.5 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of approximately $3.6 million, and any investment gains or losses.

Adjusted operating margin of approximately 6.0% to 8.0%.

Adjusted effective tax rate of 31%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.22 to $0.28 .

Full-Year 2021 (GAAP):

Total revenues of approximately $485.0 million to $495.0 million.

Operating margin of approximately 6.0% to 7.0%.

Interest expense of approximately $4.3 million.

An effective tax rate of 31%.

Earnings per share of approximately $0.85 to $0.95.

Full-Year 2021 (Adjusted):

Adjusted financial guidance for full-year 2021 excludes stock-based compensation expense of $9.5 million to $10.0 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of approximately $15.2 million, integration costs of $0.3 million, and any investment gains or losses.

Adjusted operating margin of approximately 11.0% to 12.0%.

Adjusted effective tax rate of 31%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $1 .75 to $1.85 .

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, Forrester's financial guidance for the third quarter of and full-year 2021 and statements about the launch of Forrester Decisions and Forrester's future financial performance and financial condition. These statements are based on Forrester's current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future activities and results of operations to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual future activities and results to differ include, among others, Forrester's ability to retain and enrich memberships for its research products and services; Forrester's ability to fulfill existing or generate new consulting engagements and advisory services; technology spending; the impact of health epidemics, including COVID-19, on Forrester's business; Forrester's ability to respond to business and economic conditions and market trends; the risks and challenges inherent in international business activities, including the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union; Forrester's ability to offer new products and services; Forrester's dependence on key personnel; Forrester's ability to attract and retain professional staff; the impact of Forrester's outstanding debt obligations; competition and industry consolidation; possible variations in Forrester's quarterly operating results; concentration of ownership of Forrester; the possibility of network disruptions and security breaches; any failure to enforce and protect Forrester's intellectual property rights; compliance with privacy laws; taxation risks; and any weakness in Forrester's system of internal controls. Forrester undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information, please refer to Forrester's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The consolidated statements of operations and the table of key financial data are attached.

Forrester Research, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:















Research

$ 81,002

$ 75,034

$ 155,970

$ 149,301 Consulting

40,960

33,475

79,510

65,463 Events

6,708

5,032

6,971

5,122 Total revenues

128,670

113,541

242,451

219,886 Operating expenses:















Cost of services and fulfillment

52,258

43,964

99,735

87,317 Selling and marketing

42,556

39,117

81,835

79,390 General and administrative

14,334

11,456

27,512

23,461 Depreciation

2,255

2,448

4,545

4,854 Amortization of intangible assets

3,968

4,713

7,871

9,425 Integration costs

216

612

334

3,487 Total operating expenses

115,587

102,310

221,832

207,934 Income from operations

13,083

11,231

20,619

11,952 Interest expense

(1,066)

(1,307)

(2,195)

(2,845) Other income (expense), net

(201)

(201)

(671)

109 Gains on investments

—

2,352

—

2,365 Income before income taxes

11,816

12,075

17,753

11,581 Income tax expense

3,473

238

5,454

257 Net income

$ 8,343

$ 11,837

$ 12,299

$ 11,324



































Basic income per common share

$ 0.44

$ 0.63

$ 0.64

$ 0.60 Diluted income per common share

$ 0.43

$ 0.63

$ 0.64

$ 0.60 Basic weighted average shares outstanding

19,126

18,759

19,094

18,732 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

19,377

18,831

19,332

18,828

















Adjusted data (1):















Total revenues - GAAP

$ 128,670

$ 113,541

$ 242,451

$ 219,886 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment

—

137

—

322 Adjusted revenues

$ 128,670

$ 113,678

$ 242,451

$ 220,208

















Income from operations - GAAP

$ 13,083

$ 11,231

$ 20,619

$ 11,952 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment

—

137

—

322 Amortization of intangible assets

3,968

4,713

7,871

9,425 Integration costs

216

612

334

3,487 Stock-based compensation included in the















following expense categories:















Cost of services and fulfillment

1,401

1,232

2,835

2,825 Selling and marketing

399

423

848

785 General and administrative

597

809

1,206

1,656 Adjusted income from operations

$ 19,664

$ 19,157

$ 33,713

$ 30,452























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Net income - GAAP

$ 8,343

$ 0.43

$ 11,837

$ 0.63

$ 12,299

$ 0.64

$ 11,324

$ 0.60 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment

—

—

137

0.01

—

—

322

0.02 Amortization of intangible assets

3,968

0.21

4,713

0.25

7,871

0.41

9,425

0.50 Integration costs

216

0.01

612

0.03

334

0.02

3,487

0.19 Stock-based compensation

2,397

0.12

2,464

0.13

4,889

0.25

5,266

0.28 Gains on investments

—

—

(2,352)

(0.12)

—

—

(2,365)

(0.13) Tax effects of items above (2)

(1,768)

(0.09)

(2,441)

(0.13)

(3,415)

(0.18)

(5,153)

(0.27) Adjustment to tax expense for adjusted tax rate (3)

(462)

(0.02)

(2,792)

(0.15)

(694)

(0.04)

(3,182)

(0.17) Adjusted net income

$ 12,694

0.66

$ 12,178

$ 0.65

$ 21,284

1.10

$ 19,124

$ 1.02 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

19,377





18,831





19,332





18,828







(1) Forrester believes that adjusted financial results provide investors with consistent and comparable information to aid in the understanding of Forrester's ongoing business, and are also used by Forrester in making compensation decisions. Our adjusted presentation excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related deferred revenue fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, integration costs, and net gains or losses from investments, as well as their related tax effects. We also utilized an assumed tax rate of 31% in both 2021 and 2020, which excludes items such as any release of reserves for uncertain tax positions established in prior years, the settlement of prior year tax audits, and the effect of any adjustments related to the filing of prior year tax returns. The adjuted data does not purport to be prepared in accordance with Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in the United States.

(2) The tax effect of adjusting items is based on the accounting treatment and rate for the jurisdiction of each item.

(3) To compute adjusted net income, we apply an adjusted effective tax rate of 31%.



Forrester Research, Inc. Key Financial Data







(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)













June 30,

December 31,



2021

2020 Balance sheet data:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 146,387

$ 90,257 Accounts receivable, net

$ 63,397

$ 84,695 Deferred revenue

$ 210,288

$ 179,968 Debt outstanding

$ 103,125

$ 109,375













Six Months Ended



June 30,



2021

2020 Cash flow data:







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 70,093

$ 25,002 Purchases of property and equipment

$ (5,243)

$ (5,110) Repayments of debt

$ (6,250)

$ (18,688) Repurchases of common stock

$ (2,673)

$ —













As of



June 30,



2021

2020 Metrics:







Contract value

$ 319,800

$ 294,000 Client retention

77%

72% Wallet retention

96%

87% Number of clients

2,940

2,760













As of



June 30,



2021

2020 Headcount:







Total headcount

1,719

1,843 Sales force

638

719











