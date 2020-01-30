Forrester Research To Broadcast Its 2019 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) will broadcast its 2019 fourth-quarter earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

The call will be available at forrester.com. Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may preregister for the call at https://www.yourconferencecenter.com/confcenter/PinCode/Pin_Code.aspx?100374&o=UomGQyfuonMQHz .

Instructions are provided to ensure that the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Users can obtain these programs at no charge. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on Forrester's website.

About Forrester Research



Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to drive customer-obsessed vision, strategy, and execution that accelerate growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 690,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data and analytics, custom consulting, exclusive peer groups, certifications, and events, we are revolutionizing how businesses grow in the age of the customer; learn more at forrester.com.



Russell Sweeney

Investor Relations

Forrester Research, Inc.

+1 617-613-6350

investor@forrester.com



