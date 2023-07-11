Forrester Study Highlights Companies Need to Invest in Zero Trust AI to Protect Machine Learning Integrity and Security

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent Forrester Consulting study commissioned by HiddenLayer, an AI Application Security company, titled "It's Time for Zero Trust AI," surveyed decision-makers responsible for AI Security responded that Machine Learning (ML) projects will play a critical or important role in their company's revenue generation, customer experience and business operations in the next 18 months.

It's Time for Zero Trust AI Infographic
Alarmingly though, the majority of respondents noted they currently rely on manual processes to address ML model threats and 86% of respondents were 'extremely concerned or concerned' about their organization's ML model security. To address this challenge, a majority of respondents expressed interest to invest in a solution that manages ML model integrity and security within the next 12 months.

As AI becomes a critical technology for business success, the report emphasized the necessity for organizations to invest in Zero Trust, automated ML solutions to enable AI and security teams. With the increasing complexity of ML models and the rising attractiveness of attacking them, traditional enterprise security teams are not currently keeping pace with the evolving threat landscape. A technology solution that takes charge of ML model security confidently, stays ahead of bad actors, and enables smooth enterprise AI adoption is essential.

Following the study's release, HiddenLayer Advisor, Malcolm Harkins and Databricks, VP Security, Field CISO, Omar Khawaja, spoke with Forrester's VP & Principal Analyst, Mike Gualtieri as a guest speaker in a live webinar to further discuss the emerging threatscape and pragmatic solutions for securing AI.

For more information and to access the complete Forrester study, please visit [https://hiddenlayer.com/forrester-opportunity-snapshot/?utm_campaign=Forrester&utm_source=Main%20Page].

To watch the webinar, "Security AI Explained," please visit [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_5UGAEpHg4].

For a visual summary of some of Forrester's key findings, please refer to the infographic provided.

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer, a Gartner-recognized AI Application Security company, helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their most important products with a comprehensive security platform. Only HiddenLayer offers turnkey AI/ML security that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Founded in March of 2022 by experienced security and ML professionals, HiddenLayer is based in Austin, Texas, and is backed by cybersecurity investment specialist firm Ten Eleven Ventures. For additional information, including product and the latest research reports, visit www.hiddenlayer.com.

