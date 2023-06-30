Fors Marsh Celebrates Release of EAC's 2022 EAVS Report

News provided by

Fors Marsh

30 Jun, 2023, 10:44 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fors Marsh's elections team is proud to celebrate the release of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission's (EAC) Election Administration and Voting Survey (EAVS) report for the November 8, 2022, federal election. The full agency report is now available.

Continue Reading
Voting booths
Voting booths

EAVS data—collected from thousands of state, territorial, and local election officials nationwide—are the definitive record of each federal election. The voter registration and turnout figures, military and overseas voting, early voting, vote by mail, poll workers, and voting technology data form the basis for many familiar academic research efforts in the field.

"EAVS is the first draft of history for every federal general election," said EAC Chair Christy McCormick. "Policymakers, election officials, and the media rely on this survey for information about our nation's election system—and it helps tell the story of the voting experience across America."

Fors Marsh has been the EAC's implementing partner on EAVS for four consecutive federal election cycles, beginning in 2016. "The Elections team here at Fors Marsh is doing cutting-edge work to bring reliable and accurate data to the ongoing national conversation about voting in America," said senior fellow and longtime elections expert Doug Chapin. "In a world where state and local election officials are increasingly under scrutiny, we are proud to help ensure that facts, not feelings, drive the debate."

The survey has been significantly enhanced since that time, with a concentrated focus on ease of use for responding election offices and final data accuracy. Improvements include the creation of a pre-election policy survey, which allows states to report the details of their existing election laws and procedures and to provide context for the state and local data report in the post-election EAVS.

"We are grateful for the continued opportunity to partner with the EAC," said Fors Marsh Senior Researcher Lindsay Nielson. "We work closely with agency staff and members of the elections community nationwide to not only collect and verify the EAVS data but also to create products to make the data accessible to a wide variety of audiences."

To read more about Fors Marsh's election experts' views on EAVS, visit the Fors Marsh website.

About Fors Marsh

At Fors Marsh, we take on issues that matter. A team of researchers, advisors, and communicators working together to shape the systems that shape our lives. Fueled by empathy and grounded in evidence, we bring together the science of research and the art of communication. We look at human behavior from all angles to design targeted solutions that influence decision-making and move people to action. 

Contact:
Lauren Johnson
[email protected]

SOURCE Fors Marsh

Also from this source

Fors Marsh Acquires Brunet-García

New National Research From Fors Marsh Calls for Urgent Employer Action to Support Workers in Recovery

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.