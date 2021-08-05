Fors Marsh Group Awarded Second Contract Supporting National COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness Campaign

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fors Marsh Group (FMG) announced that it was awarded a second contract, valued at $150 million, for the nationwide COVID-19 Public Education Campaign by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs. The single-award contract extends the firm's current one-year HHS contract and tasks FMG and its subcontractor partners with continuing the implementation of its behavioral change social marketing to encourage Americans to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We have already seen tremendous impacts of the national COVID-19 awareness campaign—from slowing the spread with mask wearing and social distancing to increasing the early vaccination and fully vaccinated rates among at-risk populations," said Ronne Ostby, Vice President of Insights and Strategy at FMG and project manager of the We Can Do This campaign. "We are proud of the impact we have had thus far and honored that HHS is validating the results by asking us to continue on."

FMG is dedicated to being a force for good by combining the power of research and strategy as force multipliers to create compelling content and messaging to improve the quality of life. According to Ostby, "The fact that we've been working on this campaign since before the vaccine was approved positions our team to continue its work influencing people's behavior and creating meaningful change."

ABOUT FORS MARSH GROUP

FMG is a company that uses business as a force for good. As a Certified B Corporation , FMG governs from a set of values and policies that compound the positive impact for its employees, clients, and partners. Since 2002, FMG has focused on applying science and strategy to create positive behavior change in people and program and policy improvements in large organizations and government. FMG strives to create the best possible work environment that embodies the core values of the organization: People First, The Right Way, Impactful Work, and Endless Pursuit of Growth.

