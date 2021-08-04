Forsta Announces Partnership with Rybbon

NEW YORK, and LONDON, and OSLO, Norway, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsta , the leading global solutions provider for understanding customer and employee experiences, launches a partnership with Rybbon , the industry-leading digital gifting platform, to help Market Research and Voice of the Customer (VoC) customers reward their end users for completing surveys. Rybbon will be specifically integrating with Forsta's survey importing tool, Confirmit Horizons, expanding their partnership with the Forsta brands.

"Our customers are ambitious – and Rybbon is a great selling point to help them attract high-quality respondents, increase response rates, and provide a seamless, real-time reward experience that respondents want," said Andrew Miles, Senior Vice President of Technology Partnerships and Product Integrations, Forsta. "We look forward to seeing how our new and existing customers leverage this tool to gain greater understanding from their customers to transform insights into action."

Respondents can choose from Instant Rewards to redeem immediately after completing a survey, promoting long-term engagement. Rybbon also offers a unique money-back guarantee to customers for unclaimed or unused rewards. Rybbon's existing partnership with Confirmit serves more than 1,200 global customers, across nearly 150 countries and has delivered over 2.5 million rewards to respondents.

"Our mission is to help deliver high-quality, valuable results to Forsta customers and a best-in-class reward experience for end users," said Jignesh Shah, CEO, Rybbon. "We're keen to dive into this partnership with Forsta, and together, provide a strong blend of products that benefit end users."

About Forsta

Forsta, is the brand for the recently merged businesses of Confirmit and FocusVision, two of the world's leading Experience and Research technology companies. In collaboration with their clients, Forsta informs and inspires designs solutions and deploys their market leading experience and research technology to exceed their clients' needs. Forsta, growing smarter together. Visit Forsta.com for more information.

About Confirmit, a Forsta Brand

Confirmit's solutions are built by insights professionals, for insights professionals. Market Research, customer experience and employee engagement consultants around the world rely on our solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviours so you're always one step ahead.

About FocusVision a Forsta Brand

Established in 1990, FocusVision offers a comprehensive suite of experience insights software solutions - including advanced survey, online interview and focus groups, and online qualitative research community solutions to get brands close enough to their customers to have a full understanding of Customer Truth™ -- how they think, feel, and act. Trusted by 18 of the Top-20 Fortune 100 companies, and all of the Top-10 Healthcare and CPG companies, FocusVision was honoured for its Outstanding Innovation in Customer Experience Management with MarTech Breakthrough Awards in 2018 and 2019.

About Rybbon

Rybbon puts the power of rewards to work for marketers and market researchers through its extensive catalog of e-gifts from top brands like Amazon and DoorDash. Rybbon works great for international rewards programs, with options such as Visa and Mastercard prepaid rewards that work in 150+ countries. Rybbon integrates with leading platforms including HubSpot, Marketo, and Zapier to make rewarding easy and automatic.

To learn more about Rybbon, please visit http://www.rybbon.net .

