Forsta Names Brian Bhuta as Chief Product Officer

"There is incredible market potential for Forsta's comprehensive suite of technology products. The company's state-of-the-art research and insights solutions are world-class. Combine this with the incredibly smart, talented and passionate team at Forsta, and it makes for a one-of-a-kind company poised to drive value for our customers," said Bhuta. "I'm thrilled to join this innovative, leading-edge company at such an exciting time in its growth trajectory."

Bhuta joins Forsta with more than 15 years of product, technology and executive leadership experience across both start-ups and large global organizations. Previously, Bhuta was Chief Product Officer at Signify Health, the market leader in delivering value-based care enablement, a role he assumed just as the company was formed via merger. Bhuta has also held the position of Vice President of Product Management at athenahealth, and various executive and leadership roles at EMC (acquired by Dell in 2016), NaviNet (acquired by Lumeris in 2012) and Phoenix Data Systems (acquired by BioClinica in 2008).

"Brian's arrival marks another exciting step forward for Forsta, as we continue to define and expand our position in the market," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Forsta. "Brian's vision, leadership and energy will be instrumental in continuing to move the company forward as we transform the research and insights technology industry."

About Forsta

Forsta is the new frontier of Customer Experience and Market Research Technology. Formed in 2021 via the merger of industry leaders Confirmit and FocusVision, our global company powers the richest and most comprehensive set of research and insights solutions, spanning CX, enterprise feedback management, VoC, VoE, Qual, Quant, Data Visualization and more. Forsta's extensive set of market-leading tools, including the award-winning Dapresy data visualization and reporting suite, combined with the expert guidance of our seasoned data and insights professionals, empower decision-makers to drive business impact based on truly deeper customer understandings. Founded in the Nordics, Forsta means "to understand" in Swedish. Visit Forsta.com for more information.

Media Contact

Sara Beth Fahey

Matter Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Forsta; Confirmit

Related Links

https://www.forsta.com/

http://www.confirmit.com

