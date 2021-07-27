Forsta strengthens the Americas Voice of Customer and Employee with appointment of Industry Veteran Jim Reitz

NEW YORK and LONDON and OSLO, Norway, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsta, the world leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, has appointed Jim Reitz as Head of Sales for the Americas, Voice of Customer and Employee (VoC/VoE). Most recently, Reitz was a Managing Director at Adobe where he led a Strategic Accounts practice for the Adobe Experience Cloud focused on digital transformations to help brands achieve one-to-one personalization at scale. A veteran of the VoC/E space, he spent more than 10 years in various roles at OpinionLab, which was ultimately acquired by Verint.

"I am thrilled to be joining Forsta," said Reitz. "My Adobe experience underscored the importance of leveraging the Voice of Customers as one of the most significant predictive indicators that drive improvements in customer experience and retention. Leading the Americas, I intend to inspire, lead and enable the team to grow exponentially. In doing that, I know we'll be providing our clients with a partnership that not only exceeds their expectations, but also allows us to grow smarter together."

Giles Whiting, COO and Managing Director, VoC/VoE adds: "Jim is an industry veteran. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Forsta team in the Americas. Jim shares the Forsta belief that the power of data lies in being able to unlock it. It is no longer enough to simply analyze data; you have to do something with it. I am looking forward to witnessing Jim and the team helping our clients to learn more about how their customers think, feel and act and translating those findings into profit generating actions."

He lives in Northern New Jersey and is married with two sons. His passions include singing with the New Jersey Choral Society, traveling with his family, working on home improvement projects and playing golf.

About Forsta

Forsta, is the brand for the recently merged businesses of Confirmit and FocusVision, two of the world's leading Experience and Research technology companies. In collaboration with their clients, Forsta informs and inspires designs solutions and deploys their market leading experience and research technology to exceed their clients' needs. Forsta, growing smarter together. Visit Forsta.com for more information.

About Confirmit, a Forsta Brand

Confirmit's solutions are built by insights professionals, for insights professionals. Market Research, customer experience and employee engagement consultants around the world rely on our solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviours so you're always one step ahead.

About FocusVision a Forsta Brand

Established in 1990, FocusVision offers a comprehensive suite of experience insights software solutions - including advanced survey, online interview and focus groups, and online qualitative research community solutions to get brands close enough to their customers to have a full understanding of Customer Truth™ -- how they think, feel, and act. Trusted by 18 of the Top-20 Fortune 100 companies, and all of the Top-10 Healthcare and CPG companies, FocusVision was honoured for its Outstanding Innovation in Customer Experience Management with MarTech Breakthrough Awards in 2018 and 2019.

